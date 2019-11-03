Jürgen Klinsmann set for new Hertha Berlin role

Former Bayern Munich and German and US national team coach Jürgen Klinsmann is joining the advisory board of Hertha Berlin. The ex-striker's return to the Bundesliga is being driven by an investor.
Jürgen Klinsmann is to return to Germany's Bundesliga to take up a seat on the supervisory board of Hertha BSC Berlin, his agent has confirmed.
The move means 55-year-old Klinsmann will oversee the management of the club by Managing Directors Michael Preetz and Ingo Schiller.
Agent Roland Eitel told the German news agency dpa that Hertha's principal investor Lars Windhorst, who on Friday upped his share in the club to almost 50%, had pushed for the appointment.
As a player, Klinsmann helped West Germany win the 1990 World Cup and was twice named his country's Footballer of the Year.
Windhorst and Klinsmann were seen together on Saturday for Hertha's game against RB Leipzig.
Windhorst's investment gives him has four places on the nine-member Supervisory Board.
The club later confirmed the appointment on Twitter.
Klinsmann, who won the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96 in a glittering career on the field, will take up the role at the same club where his son Jonathan played as goalkeeper 2017-2019.
His achievement as striker led later to his first coaching position for the German national team from 2004 to 2006, culminating with the 2006 World Cup in Germany. The national side reached the semi-finals, losing 2-0 to Italy in extra-time.
Klinsmann and current Germany coach Joachim Löw at the 2006 World Cup
Two years later, he joined Bayern Munich as head coach. However, his tenure lasted less than a year, despite helping the team to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and second place in the Bundesliga.
Klinsmann has not worked in football since ending five years as United States coach in 2016.
