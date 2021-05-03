 Jürgen Habermas, the philosopher who rejected a €225,000 prize | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 03.05.2021

Jürgen Habermas, the philosopher who rejected a €225,000 prize

At 91, he is still advocating for a robust and transparent civil society. Now Germany's greatest living intellectual has rejected an award from the United Arab Emirates.

Jürgen Habermas

The celebrated German philosopher Jürgen Habermas will turn 92 next month, yet he remains firmly in the public eye after he accepted, then rejected, a controversial award from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week.

Having decided to accept the Sheikh Zayed Book Award — which made him Cultural Personality of the Year 2021 and €225,000 ($271,000) richer — Habermas turned it down on Sunday over concerns about human rights in the Gulf nation.

In the end, Habermas could not compromise his core philosophical principles established over more than seven decades. 

Having advocated for the right to asylum during the 2015 migrant crisis, and against right-wing populism and xenophobia in the 2019 European Parliament elections, Habermas remains actively committed to his cosmopolitan ideal of an open and rigorous democracy.

After turning 90 in 2019, he also published a 1,700-page work, This Too a History of Philosophy, a look at the evolution of human rationality and reason that the Boston Review called "a masterpiece of erudition and synthesis."

But his acceptance of an award from a UAE absolute monarchy accused of repression has been seen to contradict his avowed principles of freedom of opinion and open debate in a healthy "public sphere."

In a statement to the Spiegel Online news website, he admitted that his initial embrace of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award "was a wrong decision," adding that "I didn't sufficiently make clear to myself the very close connection of the institution, which awards these prizes in Abu Dhabi, with the existing political system there."

Jürgen Habermas in his office in 1981

The philosopher at his home in 1981

The creation of a public sphere

Born in Dusseldorf in 1929, Jürgen Habermas is most closely associated with the city of Frankfurt — more specifically, with a school of social and critical theory known as the Frankfurt School.

After earning a doctorate in philosophy in Bonn, in 1964 he took over the chair of philosophy and sociology at the University of Frankfurt from Max Horkheimer, a position he held until 1971. His postdoctoral thesis from 1961, Strukturwandel der Öffentlichkeit (published in English translation in 1989 as The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere), establishes his concept of the "public sphere" as as the domain through which reasoned "public opinion" can be employed to tame the excesses of capitalism.

His updating of Marxist theory for the times influenced the 1968 student insurrection; however, when the protest movement became more radical, the philosopher openly criticized it.

In his chief work from 1981, Theory of Communicative Action, he developed a theoretical action guide for modern society, which again looked at how language and rational argumentation can evolve so that every participant is free to take part in democratic discourse.

Student protests 1968

Habermas inspired the 1968 protests to call for more democracy

UAE human rights record

Despite the UAE trying to present itself as "a bastion of liberalism," according to Kenneth Roth, Executive Director at Human Rights Watch, "behind the glistening façade is an uglier reality where critics are jailed, the rights of migrant workers are limited, and the ruler of Dubai locks up his adult daughter for wanting to escape life under his thumb."

Latifa is one daughter of the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed, who alleges she is being held against her will since attempting to leave the country in 2018. Meanwhile, her sister Shamsa has not been seen since 2000 when she was allegedly abducted from Cambridge, England.

A #FreeLatifa campaign gained momentum when video footage of the despairing princess was aired on BBC in February.

This follows a ruling by a UK judge in March 2020, which said the billionaire ruler of Dubai ordered the abduction of his daughters and subjected his estranged wife to a campaign of fear and intimidation.

The day before Habermas declined the UAE award, the #FreeLatifa campaign also fuelled calls to ban Sheikh Mohammed's horse, Essential Quality, from the Kentucky Derby.

Habermas' decision to rescind the award comes as the UAE's authoritarian government attempts to contrast human rights concerns in the Gulf nation with a more liberal and tolerant outlook, especially concerning women. Dubai is well-known for its celebrity "influencers" who receive tax-free income to promote the UAE's sun-soaked Gulf city. As the oil-rich UAE has also become a generous patron of arts and culture in recent times, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award itself is typically pitched as embodying "the values of tolerance, knowledge and creativity while building bridges between cultures."

Enlightenment thinker initially accepts award

When Habermas initially accepted the award, Spiegel Online questioned why the greatest German thinker of the last 50 years hadn't simply turned it down.

"With this world-class thinker who has stood for the Enlightenment project and critical distance from power for more than half a century, it should be possible to answer the question [of whether to accept the award] with a resounding 'no,'" wrote Spiegel Online on Sunday.

Habermas had first said he hoped the award would provide a "tailwind" for the "dissemination of books" in the region that, like his, similarly promote freedom of opinion and democracy. He also stated that he had sought advice from Jürgen Boos, the managing director of the Frankfurt Book Fair who also sits on the committee that adjudicates the Sheikh Zayed Book Award. 

In his statement, Habermas pointed out that Boos had "dispelled concerns that are obvious." Contacted by DW, Habermas and Boos have not provided further comment on the award.

Declines on eve of World Press Freedom day

Once Habermas rescinded the award, some on social media said that the philosopher had upheld the spirit of the "public sphere." 

"It is good to see Jürgen Habermas, whose scholarship defines the concept of the public sphere, has rejected an award from the UAE on #WorldPressFreedomDay," wrote "independent activist" @LyndonPeters01 on Twitter. "With no press freedom in the UAE there is no public sphere. So we should reiterate the calls to #FreeAhmedMansoor," he added, referring to the human rights activist who was jailedfor criticizing the UAE government.

 

Having lived through the Nazi regime, Habermas was inspired to embolden democracy in Europe and the world through his writings.

The question of how a repetition of how the Holocaust could be prevented was fundamental to his work. He was ultimately inspired to create complex communication models through which members of a society could aim to balance their different interests.

"Consensual" was the name given to those social models, and the term had an exceptional impact on the Federal Republic of Germany's self-image. Citizens were no longer to receive orders from above; rather, they should be encouraged to intervene in public, to formulate their views openly and include them into a large-scale discussion, one in which everyone would be working towards an acceptable compromise.

  • Hannah Arendt at the University of Chicago (Art Resource, New York, Hannah Arendt Bluecher Literary Trust)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    The thinker

    A philosopher, writer and professor of political theory: Hannah Arendt (1906-1975) became renowned in the US and worldwide for her works examining revolutions and totalitarian systems, as well as the trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, in which she radically questioned traditions and ideologies.

  • Hannah Arendt's cigarette case (Deutsches Historisches Museum, Sammlung Edna Brocke. Foto: DHM/ D. Penschuck)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Her cigarette case

    The exhibition "Hannah Arendt and the 20th Century" at Berlin's Deutsches Historisches Museum (DHM) also displays some of her personal belongings. Arendt wouldn't go anywhere without this silver cigarette case. "Like a briefcase, it was a work tool for her," explains exhibition curator Monika Boll. "Smoking was part of her process of getting her thoughts organized."

  • Hannah Arendt's student ID (Universitätsarchiv Heidelberg)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Her student ID

    Hannah Arendt was born on October 14, 1906 in Hanover to politically progressive parents and it was clear that she would pursue university studies. She first studied philosophy, Greek and theology at the University of Marburg under philosopher Martin Heidegger. She had a brief affair with her much older professor. She obtained her PhD from the University of Heidelberg in 1929.

  • Commuters in New York in 1944 (bpk-Bildagentur - The Jewish Museum of New York)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Fleeing Nazi Germany

    After Hitler came to power in 1933, Hannah Arendt had to leave the country as a Jew. Initially, she worked in Paris for an organization that brought Jewish orphans to Palestine. But in 1940, she fled to the United States when Germany invaded France. In New York, the first point of contact for many emigrants from Europe, she quickly found work as a journalist.

  • Hannah Arendt as photographed by Fred Stein (Fred Stein Archive, Stanfordville, New York)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Snapshots of a thinker

    Hannah Arendt was 38 years old in this photo from 1944, taken by renowned photographer Fred Stein. A series of photos from the Fred Stein Archive in Stanfordville, New York were loaned to the Berlin museum for the exhibition. At the time, Arendt was leading a research project for the Conference on Jewish Relations.

  • Hannah Arendt's certificate of naturalization (Washington D.C., The Library of Congress)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Certificate of naturalization

    Arendt lived as a stateless person in the United States for a long time until she was finally naturalized on December 10, 1951. Emigration from Nazi Germany, the insecurity of exile and her lack of rights as a Jewish migrant in the US were very formative experiences for her. All of this shaped her strong political views, which guided her throughout her life.

  • Hannah Arendt at the Adolf Eichmann trial (Washington D.C., United States Holocaust Memorial Museum)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    The Eichmann trial

    In 1961, the magazine "The New Yorker" commissioned Arendt to cover the trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, held in Jerusalem. Eichmann was one of the main organizers of the deportation and extermination of the Jews during the Holocaust. Arendt's account on "the banality of evil" caused a storm of indignation.

  • Hannah Arendt in the cafeteria at Wesleyan University (Middletown, Conneticut, Wesleyan University Library, Special Collections & Archives)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    The university professor

    She was a professor at different universities, including at the University of Chicago from 1963 to 1967, and at the New School for Social Research in New York, where she taught until her death in 1975. Universities were her intellectual home; she was even able to develop her political and philosophical theories in an empty cafeteria, as this photo from 1961-62 shows.

  • Philosopher and journalist Hannah Arendt with a cigarette in her hand (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    A headstrong thinker

    The controversial philosopher did not avoid intellectual disputes. As a thinker and reporter, Hannah Arendt's ideas often led to controversy in her adopted country and in Europe. "Taking a stand was very risky at the time, and she was well aware of that," says curator Monika Boll.

  • Hannah Arendt's fur cape (Deutsches Historisches Museum, Sammlung Edna Brocke. Foto: DHM/ S.)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Social life

    As a well-known reporter and university professor, Hannah Arendt was also part of the US establishment. She was reluctant to pursue social obligations, but she did have a mink cape at hand for official events such as gala dinners or receptions. The fur coat comes from the private collection of her great-niece, Edna Brocke, who donated different items from Arendt's estate to the DHM.

  • Exhibition pieces from Hannah Arendt, including photographs, a microphone and other items (Thoomas Bruns, Berlin)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    A legendary camera

    In addition to private photos, personal letters, manuscripts and books, her legendary Minox can also be seen in Berlin. She often used the tiny camera for her work as a reporter and to photograph her friends. The exhibition provides insight into the life and work of the German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt, who died in New York 45 years ago.

    Author: Heike Mund (eg)


