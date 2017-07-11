Ivory Coast Prime Minister Coulibaly dies suddenly

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died suddenly on Wednesday aged 61.

President Alassane Ouattara said on state TV that the country was mourning Coulibaly's death. Ouattara said Coulibaly was unwell during a weekly cabinet meeting and was rushed to a hospital where he passed away. It is currently unclear how Coulibaly died.

He was picked as the candidate to replace Ouattara as president, running for the ruling Rally of the Republican party in October elections. He had returned to the Ivory Coast after undergoing a heart exam in France earlier this year.

More to follow...

kbd/msh (AP, Reuters)