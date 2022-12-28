  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Serbia-Kosovo tensions
Ivorian soldiers patrol the beach outside of the Etoile du Sud hotel in Grand Bassam
The attack on Grand-Bassam was the first and so far deadliest in a string of attacks on countries on the Gulf of Guinea south of the SahelImage: Legnan Koula/dpa/picture alliance
Law and JusticeIvory Coast

Ivory Coast: Jihadists sentenced to life over beach attack

31 minutes ago

The massacre at the seaside town of Grand-Bassam was carried out by al-Qaida in 2016, with 19 people losing their lives in Ivory Coast's first jihadist attack.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LVbf

A court in Ivory Coast sentenced 11 people to life in prison on Wednesday for their involvement in an Islamic extremist attack that occurred almost seven years ago in the Grand-Bassam resort area. Only four of the 18 accused were physically present in the Abidjan courtroom.

The attack, carried out by al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, resulted in the deaths of 19 people and the injury of numerous others. It was the first extremist attack of its kind in the Ivory Coast and one of the most violent in the region.

The defendants were convicted of charges ranging from terrorism, murder, attempted murder, criminal concealment, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, "and complicity in these deeds," said public prosecutor Richard Adou.

The 14 others, including the suspected masterminds, are either on the run or being held in Mali, Aude Rimailho, a lawyer for French civilian plaintiffs, said before the trial. Seven of the 14 were handed life sentences in absentia, and another seven were acquitted.

Jihadi attacks in West Africa have spiked

Eleven Ivorians, including three special forces troops, died in the 2016 attack.

Four French citizens were also killed, and other foreign victims included citizens of Germany, Lebanon, North Macedonia, and Nigeria.

Heavily armed gunmen stormed the Grand-Bassam beach resort town 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the economic hub Abidjan. The 45-minute bloodbath ended only when security forces shot the attackers dead.

Since the Grand-Bassam killings, jihadi attacks in West Africa have spiked. The Sahel region in neighboring Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso has been overrun by violence, which is now spreading to coastal states, including Ivory Coast.

Mastermind still at large

Survivors of the attack were satisfied with the verdict but said they wouldn't get closure until all those responsible were in jail.

"It's good, but unfortunately everything is not perfect because the mastermind was not on the stand. It will be over for the victims when he is caught," said Patrick Colin, manager of a hotel in Grand-Bassam.

The whereabouts of Kounta Dallah, a Mali national and the alleged mastermind of the attack, are unknown. An international warrant has been issued for his arrest, said the court.

The victims' families were awarded varying compensation of up to $81,000.

lo/dj (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pope Benedict XVI

Vatican: Health of former Pope Benedict is 'worsening'

Religion8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A soldier of the Bundeswehr is standing next to his machine gun at the airport near the base in Gao in northern Mali, with the German flag flying overhead

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A picture showing online gamers in India

India's online gaming boom prompts fears of gambling surge

India's online gaming boom prompts fears of gambling surge

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Women and children waiting for health check at the Indira Gandhi Children's Health Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 10, 2022.

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Human Rights10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Greenpeace activists sail next to Russian tanker "Ust Luga" near Asgardstrand, Norway on April 25, 2022

How Putin's war destroyed Russia's business model

How Putin's war destroyed Russia's business model

Business5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog standing next to each other holding a document, with the Israeli flag in the background

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man walks beside ice formed by the spray of Lake Erie waves which covered a restaurant during a winter storm in Hamburg

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

ClimateDecember 27, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage