 Ivory Coast heavyweights meet in bid for reconciliation | Africa | DW | 26.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Ivory Coast heavyweights meet in bid for reconciliation

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo are meeting 10 years after a power struggle between the duo saw 3,000 people die and Gbagbo banished. Could real reconciliation be on the cards?

Bildkombo l Elfenbeinküste l Präsident Ouattara und ehemaliger Präsident Ghagbo

Tuesday's meeting between Ivory Coast's current president, Alassane Ouattara, and his rival, the recently returned Laurent Gbagbo after he was acquitted of committing war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC), has raised tensions in the Ivorian capital Abidjan. But amid the uneasiness, there seems to be a sense of optimism among many citizens. 

"President Gbagbo and President Alassane, they are brothers. Both will show the world that there is total reconciliation in Ivory Coast," one citizen told DW.

Reconcilement

Another highlighted the country's regional divide: ''I think that the meeting between President Gbagbo and President Alassane augurs good days, because for us, the north and the south, there is still hope."

Media and supporters surround the car of Laurent Gbagbo

Laurent Gbagbo's return to Ivory Coast has been met with speculation and tension

Publicly, both leaders have sought to project an image of peace and reconciliation.

Ouattara publicly welcomed Gbagbo's return, using the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha to appeal for national healing, saying "May the steps that have been taken for social cohesion, for reconciliation, continue to be made. May Ivory Coast continue to live in peace."

Gbagbo's spokesperson said the two rivals have been "in touch" via phone since early July. However, Ouattara and Gbagbo's last public coming together was during the disputed 2010 Ivory Coast presidential elections.

Incumbent Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara delivers a speech

The incumbent Ivory Coast president, Alassane Ouattara, has welcomed Laurent Gbagbo's return

Nightmares of 2010 remain

When Ivory Coast's Independent Election Commission declared that Ouattara had defeated Gbagbo in the UN-recognized election, the country was plunged into disarray. Mistrust between northern, Ouattara-supporting communities and southern, Gbagbo-allied communities deepened.

Gbagbo refused to concede, and the Gbagbo-controlled Constitutional Council declared the election result invalid because of alleged electoral fraud in northern Ivory Coast.

The council announced new results: Gbagbo had won the election with 51.45% of the vote.

Internationally though, Ouattara was considered the Ivory Coast's new leader, and the international community, the African Union, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sanctioned the incumbent.

But Gbagbo refused to go, and fighting broke out. The ensuing conflict saw 3,000 people die in battles between pro-Gbagbo militias and Ouattara's forces, which were supported by UN, ECOWAS and French troops and equipment. 

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo, center, and security guards at the International Criminal Court

Gbagbo was hauled in front of the ICC in The Hague, and remained exiled from Ivory Coast until 2021

By the time Gbagbo had been arrested, banished from Ivory Coast and sent to The Hague in the Netherlands to face charges of crimes against humanity brought by the International Criminal Court, entire Ivorian villages had been destroyed, and hundreds of thousands had been displaced by the violence.

Some NGOs, like Femmes de Salem, have tried to bring reconciliation to communities affected by the violence triggered during the 2010 elections. 

Ivory Coast violence tears families and village apart

Anastasie Adjoua Kouadja and Cisse Makoko lived in a small village called Bodoukro in the Tiassale region, 120 kilometers (74 miles) from Abidjan.

Kouadja came from southern Ivory Coast, and Makoko from the north. During the 2010 crisis, their families clashed. Several houses and plantations were destroyed.

Kouadja regrets the violence that destroyed part of her village and tore apart the community cohesion that once existed.

''We looked at each other like dogs, and that's not good," she told DW.

Watch video 01:54

Ex-President Laurent Gbagbo returns to Ivory Coast

Since then, she said "we went to meet our sisters from the north" to make amends.

"We have to live together so that the country can move forward. Our meeting went very well, we took pictures of each other and exchanged phone numbers," Kouadja added.

Receiving Kouadja was Cisse Makoko. After the clashes in 2010, she returned to relatives in northern Ivory Coast. 

"We are one people despite ethnic, religious and even political differences. Reconciliation came very naturally among us.''

Femmes de Salem has tried to bring northern and southern communities together to rebuild relationships destroyed by the 2010 crisis.

Bossou Bintou Coulibaly, the NGO's leader, said her group has facilitated reconciliation in communities where none was thought possible.

''We know that in 2010 the Ivory Coast was on fire, with very visible social fractures," she told DW.

"We had to break the ice between the women of the north and those of the south. Because through the women, for us, something could be done to bring the populations together," Coulibaly explained.

Gbagbo's redemption, Ouattara's own credibility at stake

After being extradited to face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the ICC eventually acquitted Gbagbo in 2019, granting him permission to return to Ivory Coast. Despite his decade-long absence, Gbagbo still has a large following in Ivory Coast especially in the southern coastal regions, where he has a reputation for standing up for the poor and oppressed.

Police look on as young men throw stones

Gbagbo's arrival drew supporters onto the streets of Abidjan, where they were met with police

Meanwhile, since inheriting a country with precariously balanced peace, President Ouattara won his second election campaign in 2015 convincingly. But in 2020,scores of people were killed in pre-electoral clashes with the police after Ouattara controversially unveiled his bid for a third presidential term, as the Ivorian Constitution allows only two terms. He won a landslide victory in the October poll, but gained little credibility as the vote was boycotted by almost all the opposition.

Yopougon municipal police officers arrest a man during a protest against the third term of Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara in the Yopougon area of Abidjan

The Yopougon area of Abidjan is a stronghold for Gbagbo supporters, who protested Ouattara's third term as president

For many Ivorians, solving the differences between the 79-year-old Ouattara and the 76-year-old Gbagbo are key to overcoming the root crises in the country. Neither man is in the same standing they once were. Recently, Guillaume Soro, Ouattara's former prime minister, right-hand man and key figure in supporting Ouattara militarily in 2010, was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for undermining state security. He is now in exile. Gbagbo has also said he is united with former president and arch-rival Henri Konan Bedie, 87, in creating "final and sustainable peace" in Ivory Coast. 

  • A Peul woman from Ivory Coast in traditional dress

    Ivory Coast: a slow rebirth

    Strangers in their own country

    Ivory Coast is home to 62 different ethnic groups, including the Peuls. But many don't have Ivorian citizenship because the government demands that at least one of their parents were born here — difficult to prove without proper documents. Without Ivorian citizenship, they can't open a bank account or get a driver's license, leaving many Peuls feeling like foreigners in their own country.

  • A man holds a traditional Ivorian wax print fabric

    Ivory Coast: a slow rebirth

    Traditional fabrics tell a story

    "Tell me which fabric you wear and I will tell you who are," is a common saying among Ivorians. The traditional wax print fabric is commonly worn by women and each pattern sends a different message to their husbands. The hibiscus flower wax pattern, for example, symbolizes happiness in marriage.

  • A purse sold at a market in the Ivory Coast depicting a woman with light skin

    Ivory Coast: a slow rebirth

    Damaging beauty standards persist

    Although they've officially been banned since 2015, skin-lightening products are still very popular here. Bleaching dark skin can cause irreparable damage and can even lead to hypertension and diabetes. Still, many pharmacies make a lot of money discreetly selling such products, as well as doctors who can prescribe them. One out of two women in the capital, Abidjan, uses skin lightening products.

  • Young girls dance with their bodies coated in kaolin in Aniansue, Ivory Coast

    Ivory Coast: a slow rebirth

    Leaning an ancient art

    Young girls dance with their bodies coated with kaolin in Aniansué. They are learning to become komians: Traditional healers and fortune tellers. Komians are known for their ability to cure bad luck and predict the future and are often consulted by the country's most powerful politicans and local chiefs. A unique school teaches this art in the Akan culture.

  • Urban art in Ivory Coast depicting a traditional healer from Asia

    Ivory Coast: a slow rebirth

    Fake medicine brings false hope

    Almost half of the population live below the poverty line, making it easy to exploit those in need of healthcare. Approximately 600 tons of fake medicine have been seized over the last three years, representing a third of all medicines sold in the country. Most of it is imported from Asia. Signs like these are commonly seen outside shops selling 'Made in China' medicines.

  • Four young Ivorian women holding a bale of hay

    Ivory Coast: a slow rebirth

    Dreaming of a new life abroad

    The world learned of the plight of Ivorian refugees in early 2020 after the body of a teenage boy was found in the landing gear of a plane. Driven by a lack of job prospects, many young people dream of starting a new life abroad, taking dangerous migration roads to reach the Mediterreanean. President Alassane Ouattara has promised to create 200,000 new jobs a year, but the youth aren't convinced.

  • An Ivorian man waits to buy karite or shea butter in the Savanes district

    Ivory Coast: a slow rebirth

    Waiting for 'women's gold'

    An man patiently waits to buy karite or shea butter in the Savanes District. The product is known as "women's gold" across Africa, as it is primarly women who earn money making and selling it to consumers via small cooperatives. Used in make-up and food, shea butter is popular all over the world.

  • An Ivorian woman from the Femmes battantes cooperative (Women fighters cooperative) wrapes attieke, traditional couscous, in bags

    Ivory Coast: a slow rebirth

    Woman take charge of an age-old cuisine

    An Ivorian woman from the "Femmes battantes cooperative" (Women fighters cooperative) wraps attiéké, a traditional type of couscous made from cassava tubers. Women are also in charge of the production of attiéké: They grow the cassava, process it and sell it along the side the road. This income is often used to send their children to school.

  • An Ivorian woman working in a mine quarry. (DW/E. Lafforgue)

    Ivory Coast: a slow rebirth

    Mining still a man's world

    The booming mining industry meanwhile remains dominated by men. But that hasn't stopped some women from wanting to work in the sector. However, they are often victims of clandestine exploitation and the work is notoriously exhausting under the blazing sun.

  • A man working at a chocolate manufacturing factory in Ivory Coast

    Ivory Coast: a slow rebirth

    A struggling cocoa sector

    In Ivory Coast, the cocoa sector is on the verge of a new crisis. Small traders are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with larger local cooperatives which hold most of the contracts with major chocolate manufacturers such as Mars or Nestle. Out of 3,000 cocoa cooperatives in the country, just over 200 are fair trade certified.

  • Three young men on a motorbike ride past the Basilica of our Lady of Peace

    Ivory Coast: a slow rebirth

    A place of worship

    The Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Yamoussoukro was consecrated by Pope John Paul II in 1990 and was said to have cost $300 million (€277 million) to build. It's even bigger than St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, which it is basedon. The basilica can accommodate 200,000 people: 7,000 inside and the rest out on the esplanade. But today, only a few hundred people flock to Sunday mass.

    Author: Eric Lafforgue


DW recommends

Ivory Coast vote: Two ex-presidents team up against Ouattara

Polls have closed in parliamentary elections in Ivory Coast, where two former presidents are seeking to keep the allies of the current leader, Alassane Ouattara, from claiming "absolute power."  

Ousted leader Gbagbo returns to Ivory Coast amid tensions

Ivory Coast ex-President Laurent Gbagbo spent a decade outside of the country fighting war crimes charges. His supporters celebrated the politician's return.  

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  