Ivory Coast gears for crucial parliamentary elections

Ivory Coast is heading to another election, four months after the presidential elections — marred by violence — took place. On March 6, Ivorians are voting in parliamentary elections in which the opposition will take part after boycotting the presidential poll. They hope to win enough votes that will propel their members into the National Assembly. Currently, the parliament is dominated by Houphouetist Rally for Democracy and Peace (RHDP), led by President Alassane Ouattara.

The Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), headed by former president Laurent Gbagbo, is for the first time in ten years participating in the polls. FDI will contest as part of a coalition called Together for Democracy and Sovereignty (EDS). The coalition has allied with the largest opposition party, the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI). Henri Konan Bedie — another Ivory Coast ex-president — is the leader of PDCI.

"This is the first election in ten years in which all significant opposition forces are participating again," Thilo Schöne, who works with the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, a German think tank affiliated with the Social Democrat Party (SDP), said.

"It's the first time in a long time that we can see who has influence among the population," Schöne, who is based in Abidjan, said. According to him, the ruling RHDP will regain most seats due to access to financial resources and a "well-rehearsed" election campaign machine. Also, the opposition did not put candidates forward together.

Concerns of voter apathy

Schöne expects a low voter turn-out. "There are fears to go to the elections after what happened last year." Bedie and Gbagbo protested against the October 2020 re-election of President Alassane Ouattara. The 79-year-old leader ran for a third controversial term. The opposition then called for "civil disobedience," thereafter, the political crisis degenerated into violence that left 87 dead and nearly 500 wounded.. After gestures of appeasement by the government, including the conditional release of several of their arrested leaders, Bedie and Gbagbo agreed to participate in the legislative elections.

The presidential elections in November were marred by violence

"Since then, it has become much quieter in the country, partly because two of the main protagonists, ex-President Bedie and President Ouattara, have spoken to each other in the meantime," Florian Karner from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation — closely linked with Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) — told DW.

In the last legislative elections of December 2016, the RHDP and the PDCI were allies and had won an absolute majority with 167 out of 255 seats.

Independent candidates with fresh ideas

Since Ouattara's RHDP has a parliamentary majority, it currently allows him to "basically govern through," Karner said. But the political observer hopes that this election will change the situation. "We are very interested in a strong and diverse parliament."

Diversity in the next Ivorian parliament could become a reality if the number of independent candidates running for a seat is anything to go by. "There is the one or the other independent aspirant who is asking the right, perhaps also unpleasant questions," Karner said. "There are also strong women among them, who are strongly underrepresented in parliament, but also the circle of candidates." Since November last year, 30% of each party's total candidates for the parliamentary election must be women.

Ouattara is ruling with a majority in parliament

Positions to be filled

Apart from the chance for the opposition to regain power and hold President Ouattara accountable again, there are also many key posts to be filled within the government. In July 2020, the vice-president resigned. A year before that, the Economic and Social Council president passed away. Both positions remain vacant.

The Ivorian government is reeling from a lack of top officials who, at the moment, seem incapable of carrying out their duties due to health concerns. The president of the senate has been ill since July 2020. Likewise, the president of the National Assembly recently returned after spending months abroad due to illness. The prime minister has recently been to France for health reasons. Lastly, the president of the Grand Chancellery appears increasingly weakened, and public appearances have become rare.

"There is a lack of political personnel here," Karner said. "We see a caste of politicians that has been renewed very little in the last 30 to 40 years, and that is now reaching its limits, physically but also programmatically."

A chance to chart a new path

These elections are not just about winning a seat in parliament. For some of the parties, like the traditional PDCI founded in 1946, it is also a matter of internal change. "These elections will decide which groups in the respective parties will win and whether a generational change will take place," Schöne said. "And there are internal power struggles too. Who will win their constituency? Who will then position themselves in the parliamentary group, and how? There is a question of renewing the party."

Former leader Laurent Gbagbo has vowed to return to Ivory Coast

The election could also decide whether or not Gbagbo will return. The former president has remained in exile in Brussels since being released from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2019. "For the country, it is clear that he will return at some point. He still has very solid support, but his own ambitions are not really clear", Karner said.

Will Laurent Gbagbo return to Ivory Coast?

Gbagbo announced this week in a statement that "after ten long years of absence from the country, I will soon be with you." The 75-year-old was accused of crimes against humanity, allegedly committed after losing the 2010 presidential election. ICC judges acquitted him of all charges. "I think it would be a sign of reconciliation that the Ivorian son is coming back," said Schöne. "This question of his return is somewhat decided by the election. If Gbagbo's FPI, as a coalition partner in the EDS, wins strongly, then Ouattara cannot ignore that."

Within President Ouattara's RHDP, the parliamentary elections are a possibility for politicians to position themselves, especially looking at the next elections in 2025. "Everyone is positioning themselves as Ouattara's successor," Schöne said. "Whoever is installed as prime minister after this election and has access to important projects, that will be a first hint on who Ouattara might have chosen as his successor," Schöne said.