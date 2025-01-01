  1. Skip to content
Ivory Coast asks French forces to leave

January 1, 2025

Ivory Coast has become the latest West African nation to downscale military ties with former colonial power France.

French military mission in Ivory Coast
French forces will start leaving Ivory Coast inJanuaryImage: picture alliance/dpa

Ivory Coast announced on Tuesday that French troops will withdraw from the country, ending a military presence that has lasted for decades. 

It is part of a larger trend of African countries pushing France to reduce its military presence in Africa. 

Speaking in an end-of-year address, President Alassane Ouattara announced that the withdrawal would start in January.

"We have decided on the concerted and organized withdrawal of French forces in Ivory Coast," Ouattara said.

Another setback for France

France has been forced to pull out of a number of West African nations — including from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in the last two years — following military coups and a rising anti-French sentiment.

Some countries have since sought closer relations with China and Russia.

Most recently, Senegal and Chad asked French troops to leave. Chad has been a key ally for France in its fight against Islamist militants, serving as its last foothold in the Sahel region.

French troops are now only present in Djibouti and Gabon.

dvv/lo (Reuters, AP)