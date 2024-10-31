Iva Manojlovic

Born in Mitrovica, Kosovo, in 2000, Iva lived in Zubin Potok until she finished school. She graduated in Communication Studies from the Faculty of Political Science at the University of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, in 2023, coming first in her year. She then began a Master's degree in Gender Studies at the same faculty.

Throughout her undergraduate degree, she worked as a writer and editor for the student TV show "On the Line" and the Serbian websites danas.rs and nova.rs.

She joined the team at Deutsche Welle in 2024. Iva sees DW as a platform where she can use her creativity and skills and highlight themes of social importance, while upholding journalistic principles, which are of great importance to her: respect for the truth and human dignity and providing the public with authentic, truthful coverage of events.