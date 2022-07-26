 It’s Goethe’s birthday and you can win a gift! | Interaction | DW | 23.08.2022

Interaction

It’s Goethe’s birthday and you can win a gift!

Born August 28, 1749, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe surely has achieved a lot.

Postcard with a picture of Goethe

Being philosopher, poet, novelist and certainly one of the most important authors in German language at the same time, he has influenced generations with his works.

The only thing the prominent author could have never accomplish, was to receive a prize from DW. Luckily you, dear user, can!

Symbolic image of the prize: a backpack with DW tech items and souvenirs!

Your prize: a backpack filled with DW tech items! (symbolic image)

 

So we ask you, in which year were you born? Do you share your birth year with someone famous?

Click here to enter your answer and get chance to win a package of DW gifts!

 

With this information we can also get to know you better and design our offers more to your liking.

We are looking forward to hearing from you until the 25th of September! Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

