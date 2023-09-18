It's back to school for South Korean e-sports talent

Digital WorldSouth KoreaIt's back to school for South Korean e-sports talentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoDigital WorldSouth Korea09/18/2023September 18, 2023South Korea ranks as one of the biggest e-sports markets in the world, and young people relish having access to games on their mobile phones. It's difficult to stop them, so one school decided to join them—by making it a school subject.https://p.dw.com/p/4WTzIAdvertisement