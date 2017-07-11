Italy's Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized with coronavirus

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's former prime minister and ex-owner of AC Milan, was hospitalized on Friday and diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

His Italia Forza party said Berlusconi was hospitalized "as a precautionary measure," adding that it was "not a cause for concern."

Italian media reports suggested that he was likely infected while vacationing in Sardinia's Emerald Coast. His partner, Italian lawmaker Marta Fascina, and two of his children, Barbara and Luigi, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, along with several members of his entourage.

Read more: Silvio Berlusconi in Monza: Addiction, romance or calculated move?

Positive test

Shortly prior to his hospitalization in Milan, Berlusconi issued a statement on Twitter assuring supporters that he was in good condition despite being infected with COVID-19.

"I want to reassure you that I am well," he said in a tweet. "I too am a victim of the coronavirus disease like many Italians." In the tweet, he highlighted the need for "strict measures to protect public health."

Read more: Coronavirus: When saying a final goodbye is banned

'Continue the battle'

Berlusconi said he recognized the "limitations imposed on my activities by testing positive for the coronavirus," but noted that he "will continue the battle" ahead of regional elections later this month.

Shortly before he was hospitalized, he addressed a Genoa conference for the women's movement of his Forza Italia via video conference call.

"I no longer have fever or pain," he said. "I want to reassure everyone that I am quite well."

In Italy, more than 270,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and over 35,000 people have died as a result of complications from the pathogen.

Read more: Italians search for hope in times of coronavirus

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Media mogul Born in Milan in 1936, Berlusconi started out his career as a singer on cruise ships in the 1950s before rising to become a major player in Italy's media landscape. He created the first (and only) Italian TV commerical empire, and created media groups with huge portfolios like Fininvest. He also owned the highly successful soccer team AC Milan from 1986 to 2016.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Forza Italia Before founding his center-right Forza Italia ("Let's go Italy") party in 1993, Berlusconi enjoyed the friendship of Prime Minister Benito Craxi. After Craxi was forced out of politics by a corruption scandal, Berlusconi presented himself as a brash but honest, self-made man, a moderate and supporter of the free market. Forza Italia remains largely a party ideologically aligned around its leader.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Populist prime minister Berlusconi would come to dominate Italian politics for the next two and a half decades. First elected to the lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, in 1994, Berlusconi had three stints as prime minister between that year and 2011. He was repeatedly accused of corruption and authoritarianism during his tenure.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Powerful friends Berlusconi formed strong friendships with world leaders of a similar ilk, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. He had highly antagonistic relationships with leaders who criticized him, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He once caused a stir in the European Parliament in 2008 by telling then-EU lawmaker Martin Schulz he could play a Nazi in one of his upcoming films.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Bunga Bunga After being hit with claims of paying bribes, abuse of office, tax fraud and defamation, in 2011 Berlusconi was forced to resign. He was accused of organizing hedonistic celebrations that involved sex with minors, called "bunga bunga" parties. At the center of the scandal was exotic dancer Karima El Mahroug. Berlusconi was first found guilty, but his conviction was overtuned on appeal in 2014.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Convicted After avoiding major legal repercussions for years, Berlusconi was finally convicted of tax fraud in 2013 and banned from holding public office until 2019. Because he was over the age of 70 at the time of his conviction, he was sentenced to carry out community service in lieu of jail time. He works about four hours a week at an elderly care facility helping dementia patients.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Resurgent right Although he cannot hold office, Berlusconi has been amassing a right-wing bloc that is currently leading the polls ahead of Italy's general election on March 4. Forza Italia has been bolstered by the support of the far-right Lega Nord (Northern League) and its leader Matteo Salvini (right). The Lega promotes euroskeptic and anti-immigrant policies.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back America's Berlusconi Berlusconi welcomes comparisons to US President Donald Trump in terms of populism, lifestyle, attitude and backgrounds. Shortly after Trump's victory, Berlusconi commended his focus on the "weak citizens harassed by the state, taxes, bureaucracy, uncontrolled immigration, unemployment and the danger of terrorism." Despite this, Berlusconi is keen to point out that he made his money on his own.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Forza Silvio Despite endless legal troubles and little legislative or economic sucess, Berlusconi has vowed not to step away from politics. He has vowed to remain the custodial leader of Forza Italia during his public office ban, and to contest another election as soon as he is able. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



ls/rc (AFP, Reuters)