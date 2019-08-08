 Italy′s Salvini says will submit no-confidence vote | News | DW | 09.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Italy's Salvini says will submit no-confidence vote

The Italian far-right League party of Matteo Salvini says it will submit a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The party hopes to force the collapse of the coalition government and snap elections.

Matteo Salvini (Getty Images/AFP/A. Solaro)

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday that parliamentarians would have "to get off their bums" and return to parliament for a no-confidence vote after his far-right League party announced it would submit a corresponding motion to the Senate.

The announcement comes a day after Salvini called on Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to step down, saying new elections were the "only alternative" to the populist coalition formed by the League and the Five Star Movement (M5S).

"Anyone who loses time is harming the country, " the League said in a statement on Friday.

Read more: Opinion: The problem is populism, not just Italy

Continuing government crisis

The moves come amid ongoing tensions between the two parties. These reached breaking point on Wednesday when the M5S voted against a high-speed rail link between France and Italy that the League supports. The League ended up convincing lawmakers to continue with the project.

Conte, who is not affiliated with either party, has accused Salvini of wanting an early vote to allow the League to profit from currently favorable voter sentiment, with opinion polls showing the party as being likely to comfortably win any election in the coming months.

Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte in Rome (Reuters/A. Lingria)

Conte has called on Salvini to justify his moves

Italy's parliamentarians are currently in summer recess. Parliamentary leaders are expected to meet next week to decide whether to call them back early, with the key votes expected to take place around August 20.

If the coalition ends, President Sergio Mattarella will decide whether to call new elections or to select another party leader that could achieve a governing majority.

'Frightening thoughts' of Hitler

Salvini advocates a hard-line anti-immigration and anti-EU stance, with a rallying cry of "Italians first" that is redolent of US President Donald Trump's "America first" slogan.

Italien Besuch Marine Le Pen bei Matteo Salvini (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Di Meo)

Salvini has reached out to fellow European far-right figures such as France's Marine Le Pen

In comments published on Friday, the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, warned against the type of European nationalism espoused by Salvini, even evoking German dictator Adolf Hitler's rise to power on the back of a similar ideology.

"I am concerned because we hear speeches that resemble those of Hitler in 1934 'Us first, We ... We...' These are frightening thoughts," the pope was quoted as saying.

Italy continues to struggle with a budget deficit and huge national debt of more than €2.3 trillion ($2.6 trillion).

The League's popularity with Italian voters could pave the way for it to govern in coalition with the smaller, far-right Brothers of Italy party.

Watch video 02:31

Italy faces prospect of snap elections

tj/msh (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Infighting threatens to topple Italian government

A fresh corruption scandal in Italy has heightened already simmering tensions within its fragile coalition government. The crisis comes as support for the far-right League has surged. (19.04.2019)  

Juncker criticizes Italy's excessive deficit as EU penalties loom

The European Commission president has said Italy is moving in an "unsound direction" regarding public debt. Jean-Claude Juncker warned Rome to rethink, though Italy's leaders appear divided. (12.06.2019)  

Opinion: The problem is populism, not just Italy

A DW interview with EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger has triggered strong emotions in Italy. But when it comes to controversy, cliches won't help anyone, writes La Repubblica journalist Roberto Brunelli. (30.05.2018)  

Italy forces 130 migrants to stay on docked coast guard vessel

Italy has allowed a coast guard vessel carrying some 130 rescued migrants to dock in Sicily. But it says they must not disembark until other EU nations agree on their redistribution among the bloc's member states. (28.07.2019)  

Italy's Salvini advocates fresh elections amid government deadlock

Tensions in Italy's populist coalition have been threatening to boil over for months. Now, the far-right interior minister says snap elections are the only way forward. (08.08.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Italy faces prospect of snap elections  

Related content

Italien Matteo Salvini

Italy's Salvini advocates fresh elections amid government deadlock 08.08.2019

Tensions in Italy's populist coalition have been threatening to boil over for months. Now, the far-right interior minister says snap elections are the only way forward.

Luigi Di Maio und Matteo Salvini

Italy: Salvini and Di Maio deny government crisis 19.07.2019

Both of Italy's populist deputy prime ministers have rejected claims that their coalition is on the brink of collapse. Luigi di Maio nevertheless called for immediate talks to address the coalition's obvious differences.

Italien Küstenwache

Migrants on Italian coastguard vessel Gregoretti to disembark following EU deal 31.07.2019

Migrants on an Italian coast guard ship will be allowed to disembark after some EU states agreed to accept them. As soon as the breakthrough was reached, Italy blocked another German NGO rescue ship from its waters.

Advertisement