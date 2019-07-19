Italy's Salvini advocates fresh elections amid government deadlock

Italy's populist government may be on the brink of collapse after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday that his right-wing party is considering fresh elections.

Salvini said he told Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that the coalition between Salvini's far-right League party and the 5-Star Movement had collapsed and "we should quickly give the choice back to the voters."

Earlier on Thursday, the League issued a statement complaining about the issues with its governing partner, saying that "it is useless to go on." The statement added that "the only alternative to this government is to give the word back to Italians with new elections."

Salvini said that Italy's parliament could be convened next week to launch the necessary steps.

More to follow...

rs/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)