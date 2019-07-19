 Italy′s Salvini advocates fresh elections amid government deadlock | News | DW | 08.08.2019

News

Italy's Salvini advocates fresh elections amid government deadlock

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said there was no longer a majority to support the government and fresh elections were necessary. Tensions have grown in Italy's populist coalition over a series of policy disagreements.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini sits next to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Italy's populist government may be on the brink of collapse after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday that his right-wing party is considering fresh elections.

Salvini said he told Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that the coalition between Salvini's far-right League party and the 5-Star Movement had collapsed and "we should quickly give the choice back to the voters."

Earlier on Thursday, the League issued a statement complaining about the issues with its governing partner, saying that "it is useless to go on." The statement added that "the only alternative to this government is to give the word back to Italians with new elections."

Salvini said that Italy's parliament could be convened next week to launch the necessary steps.

More to follow...

rs/msh  (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Related content

Luigi Di Maio und Matteo Salvini

Italy: Salvini and Di Maio deny government crisis 19.07.2019

Both of Italy's populist deputy prime ministers have rejected claims that their coalition is on the brink of collapse. Luigi di Maio nevertheless called for immediate talks to address the coalition's obvious differences.

Italien Küstenwache

Migrants on Italian coastguard vessel Gregoretti to disembark following EU deal 31.07.2019

Migrants on an Italian coast guard ship will be allowed to disembark after some EU states agreed to accept them. As soon as the breakthrough was reached, Italy blocked another German NGO rescue ship from its waters.

Mittelmeer Rettung von Flüchtlingen durch Sea-Watch 3

Italy to fine NGOs who rescue migrants at sea 11.06.2019

The Italian government has decided to impose stiff fines on rescuers who bring migrants into port without authorization. It also gave the interior ministry, led by Matteo Salvini, power to demand the payment.

