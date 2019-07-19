Italy's Salvini advocates fresh elections amid government deadlock

Italy's populist government may be on the brink of collapse after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday that his right-wing party is considering fresh elections.

Salvini said he told Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that the coalition between Salvini's far-right League party and the 5-Star Movement had collapsed and "we should quickly give the choice back to the voters."

Earlier on Thursday, the League issued a statement complaining about the issues with its governing partner, saying that "it is useless to go on." The statement added that "the only alternative to this government is to give the word back to Italians with new elections."

Salvini said that Italy's parliament could be convened next week to launch the necessary steps.

Conte, who is not affiliated with either party, held a series of talks on Thursday in a bid to keep Italy's government intact. The ultimate decision to hold snap elections would lie with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Dispute over rail project

The latest rift between the coalition partners was sparked by a dispute over a European Union-funded high-speed rail project that would run between the Italian city of Turin and the French city of Lyon.

On Wednesday, 5-Star Movement lawmakers voted to block the multi-billion-euro project in parliament, arguing that it is too costly, unnecessary and bad for the environment.

The motion was later thwarted by the League who convinced enough members of the Senate to keep the project going. Salvini backs the project, saying it would boost economic growth and create jobs — particularly for his supporters in northern Italy.

