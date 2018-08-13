 Italy′s populists dismissed Genoa bridge fears as ′fairytale′ | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 15.08.2018

Europe

Italy's populists dismissed Genoa bridge fears as 'fairytale'

Italy's Five Star Movement, now in government, claimed in 2013 that an imminent collapse was a "fairytale." Resignation calls in the wake of Genoa's bridge collapse are being resisted by road operator Autostrade.

Italien Genua | Einsturz Autobahnbrücke Morandi (Reuters/S. Rellandini)

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) faced scrutiny Wednesday because in 2013 its Genoa activists had opposed a planned road bypass.

A provincial study by M5S had referred to the "fairytale (favoletta) of an imminent collapse of the Morandi Bridge." 

The statement has since been deleted from the party website but a cached version is still available. 

Tuesday's collapse of a bridge span, with the loss of at least 42 lives, drew a Facebook warning from Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli — a member of M5S — that he wanted the concession of Autostrade Per l'Italia revoked.

Austostrade operates 3020 kilometers (1876 miles) of toll motorways across Italy.

Toninelli reiterated on Wednesday that Italy needed maintenance work on its existing structures, not "colossal" new infrastructure.

Fines of up to €150 million ($170 million) would also be sought by his ministry and Autostrade's managers should resign immediately, Toninelli asserted, referring to the operator controlled by Italy's famed Benetton family.

"If they cannot manage our motorways, the state will do it," he wrote on Facebook.

Top managers of Autostrade were reportedly resisting government calls to resign Wednesday as the road operator stressed that it was "investing" more than €1 billion ($1.14 billion) a year on safety, maintenance and upgrading.

Autostrade insisted that Genoa's Morandi bridge had been "monitored … every three months."

Prioritizing up to Italy, says EU commission

From Brussels, the European Commission also rejected claims by Italy's eurosceptic interior minister Matteo Salvini that EU deficit rules applied to Italy had hindered Rome from investing in infrastructure projects.

A commission spokesman said that EU member states could themselves set priorities within the framework of existing budget rules, and noted that Italy was eligible to receive €2.5 billion for road and rail upgrades between 2014 and 2020.

Read more: WHO road accidents

In addition, in April the commission had approved aid for EU member states that would "enable around 8.5 billion euros of investments to go ahead, including [for] in the Genoa region," the spokesman said.

In 2009, Genoa hosted a conference on "Priority Project 24" to create port-to-port arterial transport links between Rotterdam/Antwerp and Lyon/Genoa as part of the EU's Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

Its guest speakers included Antonio Tajani, then European Commission vice president, responsible for transport, and now president of the European Parliament.

'Rash' speculation, says prosecutor 

Genoa prosecutor Francesco Cozzi said his probe was focused on maintenance and design of the 51-year-old bridge named after Italy's celebrated engineer Riccardo Morandi, who died in 1989.

Cozzi told RAI state broadcaster said it was "rash" to talk about an unpreventable act of fate.

Faith in reinforced concrete fading?

Adding to initial design criticism by University of Genoa professor Antonio Brencich, architect Diego Zoppi said the risk of collapse had been underestimated.

Over five decades the bridge's reinforced concrete had cracked under the continuous traffic vibrations, letting air pass, "which reaches the internal metal structure and makes it oxidize," he said.

The concrete's original function, "which is supposed to protect the steel, is no longer there," said Zoppi, former president of the Genoa architects' chamber.

"Fifty years ago we had complete confidence in reinforced concrete," said Zoppi. "Now we know it only lasts a few decades."

ipj/rc (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

WHO report highlights dangers of road traffic

The global status report on road safety for 2015 is more promising than many expected. The number of fatal accidents is down - but unfortunately not everywhere, according to data from the World Health Organization. (20.10.2015)  

