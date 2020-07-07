 Italy′s melting glaciers face new threat: Pink ice | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 07.07.2020

Environment

Italy's melting glaciers face new threat: Pink ice

Glacier scientists are investigating the appearance of pink ice at Italy's Presena Glacier, an Alpine region known for skiing and outdoor sports. Research suggests the algae could contribute to increased glacial melt.

Watch video 01:08

Pink glacier sparks environmental concerns

Striking photos and videos have been making the rounds on social media in recent days, with people marveling over the appearance of pink ice in the Italian Alps.

The colored ice — known as "watermelon snow" — has been spotted at the Presena Glacier, a popular winter sports area in Italy's northern Trentino region, which is already feeling the effects of climate change. The area has seen at least 15% of its glaciers retreat since the beginning of the century, and researchers are now looking into whether the proliferation of this natural phenomenon, caused by algae, could speed up the melting process even further.

A glacier in Antarctica striped with red ice

The pink ice is caused by a naturally occurring algae, common to snowy regions around the world

Key facts

  • Even if we act swiftly to curb carbon emissions in the coming decades, more than a third of the world's remaining glaciers are expected to disappear by the end of the century
  • Glaciers in the European Alps have shrunk by about half since 1900, according to the European Environment Agency. Climate scientists have warned the Alps could be ice free by 2100 if nothing is done to curb CO2 emissions
  • Algal bloom — more commonly associated with the world's oceans — also darkens the surface of glaciers, increasing the amount of sun they absorb and, therefore, how quickly they melt
  • The algae found in Italy, likely Chlamydomonas nivalis, are quite common in the Alps and snowy regions around the world, according to Biagio Di Mauro of Italy's National Research Council

Read more: Switzerland: High-altitude wake for melted Pizol glacier

Algae: Bad news for glacial melt

Algae found in the Alps remain dormant during the winter, and only begin to spread on the ice in the spring and summer months when conditions are ideal: increased light and nutrients, plenty of meltwater and a temperature slightly above freezing.

It turns shades of pink and red when exposed to sunlight, which causes it to produce a naturally protective red carotene layer to shield it from harmful ultraviolet radiation.

An aerial picture above the Presena glacier near Pellizzano shows pink colored snow

Di Mauro says the ice, darkened by the algae, absorbs the sun's rays and melts faster, eating away at the glacier

Fingers points to closeup shot of the red algae

Chlamydomonas nivalis, which exhibits its red coloring in the closeup, uses pollutants carried in snow as food

But it doesn't just give snow the look of strawberry gelato. Algal bloom can also tint ice shades of brown, violet yellow or green, as seen in a recent survey that analyzed the slushy coastal regions of Antarctica where warmer temperatures and the excrement of marine animals and birds cause it to spread.

Initial reports suggested the algae might be Ancylonema nordenskioeldii, a species common on the ice sheet in southwest Greenland. In a paper published earlier this year, Di Mauro wrote about his discovery of the first signs of this algae at the Morteratsch Glacier in Switzerland.

"Warm summers and dry winters create the perfect environment for the algae to grow. So, in the future the presence of algae on snow and ice could be favored by climate change," Di Mauro told DW, though he said that remained to be proven.

Di Mauro said it was still unclear how the algae had made its way to the Alps from Greenland, or whether it had already spread elsewhere. But, he added, "I would not be surprised to find it on other glaciers in the Alps."

Glacial scenery and green algae in the ice on Useful Island, Gerlache Strasit, Antarctic Peninsula

Algae doesn't just color ice red

Algae 'spectacular,' but not glaciers' main threat

No matter the color, the algae don't help the already endangered glaciers. The bright, white surface of a typical glacier generally has a high albedo, meaning it reflects around 80% of the sun's radiation back into the atmosphere. But as the algae spread over the surface of the glacier, it darkens the ice and causes it to absorb more solar radiation, heating the glacier and speeding up the melting process.

Read more:Living in hope and fear beside India's retreating Himalayan glaciers  

This isn't a new problem for glaciers, though. Matthias Huss, a glaciology professor at ETH Zurich, told DW in an email that organic material, dust and combustion residue — soot and ash — can accumulate on glaciers over time and "significantly" reduce their ability to reflect the sun's rays.

Huss doesn't think the pink algae will affect "glacier retreat significantly." He said that while the pink algae are "very spectacular," they only last for a relatively short time and aren't very widespread in the Alps. He believes it's possible that algae may contribute to a slight additional reduction in ice volume by the end of the century, but said more research was necessary.

A closeup of insulating tarps on a glacier

Some ski resorts have begun covering their slopes with insulating tarps in the summer, preserving up to 70% of the snow

A glacier in Trentino covered with insulating tarps

On a large scale, however, this would be too expensive and could cause more environmental damage

The main cause of glacial melt, however, continues to be climate change. In a 2019 study published by the European Geosciences Union (EGU), Huss said that if nothing is done to curb global CO2 emissions "the Alps will be mostly ice free by 2100, with only isolated ice patches remaining at high elevation, representing 5% or less of the present-day ice volume."

The study, co-authored by Huss, Harry Zekollari of the Delft University of Technology and Daniel Farinotti of ETH Zurich, used computer models to examine ice flow and melt processes. It showed that glaciers in the Alps were already on track to lose about 50% of their total volume by mid-century, no matter what happens with emissions. Algae growth did not factor into their projections.

'Alps are Europe's water tower'

Ice fields are an integral part of the Alpine ecosystem and economy, as they attract tourists and "act as natural fresh water reservoirs" for agriculture and hydroelectricity, said the EGU study.

"The Alps are Europe's water tower," said Huss. "If the glaciers begin to provide less water during the summer, this could become problematic in periods of drought." However, he said, given that the glaciers aren't expected to disappear completely before the end of the century, in the worst-case scenario they will likely provide enough water for decades to come.

Read more: Hotter, higher seas to worsen extreme floods without 'urgent and ambitious' action: UN

According to Zekollari, it might be possible to save "approximately one-third of the present-day [glacial] volume by the end of the century," if the world follows CO2 curbs on par with the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

But he said the signs weren't very positive at the moment, with the US abandoning the Paris accord and the EU still stuck in discussions of how it will reach its "ambitious goals."

"It is clear that our actions today and decisions we make in the near future will have a large effect on the evolution of glaciers in the second part of the 21st century," said Zekollari.

  • A girl attending the ceremony to mark the passing of Iceland's Okjokull ice sheet holds a globe-shaped placard with a picture of the earth and the slogan pull the emergency brake.

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Death of a glacier

    Iceland paid tribute to its Okjokull ice sheet on Sunday, holding a funeral for the first glacier lost to climate change. Known as 'Ok' for short, Okjokull lost its status as a glacier in 2014. At Sunday's ceremony, mourners unveiled a plaque announcing that all the country's main glaciers are expected to follow the same path in the next 200 years.

  • An aerial image of Antarctica's Thwaites glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Antarctica: Huge glacier, huge risk

    The Thwaites Glacier, part of the West Antarctic ice sheet, is believed to pose the greatest risk to rising sea levels in the future. If it collapses and flows into the sea, it could trigger a 50 cm sea level rise, a NASA-funded study found earlier this year. Antarctica is home to 50 times more ice than all the world's mountain glaciers combined.

  • Lumps of ice flowing in water at Chile's Grey Glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Patagonian beauty melting

    Chile's Grey Glacier is in the Patagonian Icefields, which account for the largest expanse of ice in the southern hemisphere outside of Antarctica. Researchers are closely monitoring the melt in the region, as it could help them understand how other glaciers, such as those in Antarctica and Greenland, could look in warmer climates of the future.

  • The Rhone Glacier in Switzerland

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Alpine ice wrapped up for summer

    The Rhone Glacier in Switzerland is the source of the river Rhone. For several years, scientists have been covering its ice with UV-resistant white blankets during summer, in an attempt to slow the melting. Researchers say our warming climate could eradicate two thirds of the ice in Alpine glaciers by the end of this century.

  • A small group of people stands at the foot of a mountain

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    New Zealand: From hiking to helicopter

    Franz Josef Glacier in New Zealand's South Island is a popular tourist destination. The glacier used to follow a cyclical pattern of advance and retreat. But since 2008, Franz Josef has been rapidly shrinking. Guides used to be able to lead tourists straight onto the glacier by foot. Now, the only way they can get there is to fly in by helicopter.

  • Tansania Mount Kilimanjaro

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    African ice disappearing

    Glaciers on Mount Kilimanjaro are also at risk. Back in 2012, NASA-supported researchers estimated what is left of the ice on Africa's highest mountain would be gone by 2020. Kilimanjaro is a top attraction for tourists in Tanzania, and a crucial generator of revenue in a country where the majority of people live below the poverty line.

  • Kayakers on Valdez Glacier Lake in Alaska

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Melting dangerously

    The US state of Alaska is home to thousands of glaciers. Some of them are melting 100 times faster than scientists previously thought, a 2019 study found. Earlier this month, two Germans and an Austrian were found dead after going kayaking on Valdez Glacier Lake. Officials say the tourists were likely killed by falling glacial ice.

  • Greenland's Jakobshavn glacier

    The fate of glaciers around the world

    Greenland's Jakobshavn: Growth is not enough

    Jakobshaven, Greenland's largest glacier, is actually growing, a NASA study revealed earlier this year. But while one edge of the glacier has thickened slightly since 2016, the overall ice sheet is still melting rapidly, far outweighing expansion. Scientists believe the growth is due to an influx of unusually cold water from the north Atlantic - but they expect warmer waters will soon return.

    Author: Loveday Wright


