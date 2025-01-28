  1. Skip to content
Italy's Meloni probed over release of alleged Libyan warlord

January 28, 2025

A suspected Libyan warlord was released from detention in the northern city of Turin last week and flown home on an official aircraft. The International Criminal Court has demanded an explanation.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Giorgia Meloni took to social media to announce she was the subject of an investigationImage: Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo/picture alliance

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is under investigation over the release of a suspected Libyan warlord, she announced on Tuesday.

Ossama Anjiem, also known as Ossama al-Masri, was detained in Turin earlier this month under an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity.

Al-Masri ran a detention center near Tripoli and has been accused of being complicit in murder, rape and torture.

Last week, he was freed on a technicality and flown home on an Italian state aircraft.

The ICC said it was not consulted over the decision and has demanded an explanation from Italian authorities.

What did Meloni say?

In a post on social media on Tuesday, Meloni said she was investigation for allegedly aiding and abetting a crime and misusing public funds.

"I will not be blackmailed, I will not allow myself to be intimidated, which may be why I am, let's say, disliked by those who do not want Italy to change and become better," she said in a video posted to Facebook.

She added that Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and the cabinet undersecretary for intelligence, Alfredo Mantovano, were also under investigation.

zc/wmr (Reuters, AP)

