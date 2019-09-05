Italy's Matteo Renzi to form new party after exiting Democratic Party

The former prime minister of Italy has parted ways with the Democratic Party, saying it lacked vision for the future. His decision could destabilize a coalition government between PD and the populist 5-Star Movement.
Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday announced his decision to leave the center-left Democratic Party (PD) to form his own centrist-leaning party in a move that could destabilize Rome's new government.
"After seven years of friendly fire I think we must take note that our values, our ideas, our dreams, cannot every day be the object of internal quarrels," Renzi said in a Facebook post.
But Renzi said he plans to "build together with others a new house to do politics differently" just two weeks after PD joined forces with their political foes, the populist Five Star Movement (M5S).
The previous government comprising M5S and the far-right League party collapsed after former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the League, had attempted to trigger elections by withdrawing support for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. M5S joined forces with PD to avoid snap elections.
PD leader Nicola Zingaretti described Renzi's decision as "an error," saying he didn't support it. "Now we must think about the future of Italians," Zingaretti said in a tweet. "A new agenda and the need to rebuild hope with good governance and a new PD."
Read more: Italy's M5S: From League allies to Democratic partners
As prime minister, Matteo Renzi (center) was seen as the de facto leader of the European Socialist block after PD won the most votes and seats of any single political party during the 2014 European Parliamentary elections
New horizons
Renzi is a divisive figure in Italian politics. He continued to hold sway within PD even after he resigned as prime minister in the wake of a failed 2016 referendum on overhauling Italy's political system. He also led the PD to record victories and defeats in 2014 and 2018 respectively.
In an interview with Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica, Renzi said around 30 PD lawmakers plan to join him in establishing a new political movement. He said PD lacked a vision for the future, something he wanted to rectify with his yet-to-be-named party.
Renzi noted that he would continue to support the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, saying: "The victory we got in parliament against populism and (far-right leader Matteo) Salvini was important to save Italy, but it's not enough."
Read more: Italy: Salvini is out, but migrants still endure his policies
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/ (dpa, AFP)
The outgoing interior minister closed Italy's refugee camps and its ports. But even with Matteo Salvini out of government, asylum-seekers are still trapped in a cycle of homelessness, harassment and frustration. (01.09.2019)
The Five Star Movement is about to get its second chance to govern, this time in a coalition with the Democratic Party. The loosely defined populists have struggled to carve out a profile for themselves. (29.08.2019)
The Italian lower house Chamber of Deputies approved the Cabinet, which has already been sworn in by President Mattarella. Prime Minister Conte promised a stronger pro-EU focus and less bickering. (09.09.2019)
The Italian Prime Minister has resigned but has been asked to serve as a caretaker until a new government is in place. The resignation follows Renzi's resounding defeat in a referendum on constitutional reforms. (07.12.2016)
Italy has gone to the polls to decide whether or not to fundamentally alter the structure of its government. The vote is being watched across the EU and in financial markets. (04.12.2016)
Former PM Matteo Renzi will reportedly resign as head of the ruling center-left Democratic Party after a crushing election defeat. Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing coalition took the lead but may face a hung parliament. (05.03.2018)
In midst of an economic crisis, Italy is still without a new government. One month after elections, many Italians believe their political elite are lacking any sense of responsibility. (06.04.2013)
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will stay on after all, after Italy's 5-Star Movement made a deal with the center-left Democratic Party. The far-right League had forced a crisis by pulling out of the last coalition. (28.08.2019)
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini failed to force a no-confidence vote in parliament this week. Salvini is aiming for fresh elections, to capitalize on his right-wing League party's soaring popularity. (14.08.2019)