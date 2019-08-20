Italy's left protest movement buoyed by Salvini setback

Plenty of people in Rome were happy on Wednesday that Italy's far-right anti-immigrant interior minister, Matteo Salvini, was not granted his wish to hijack the government and steer it entirely towards his own goals.

But perhaps no one was as delighted as Marlene Micheloni, 64, and Mauro Carlo Zanella, 54, who have been protesting Salvini's policies at least once a week since he took office in June of last year. One might be forgiven for thinking that Italy's leftist activism, once the most visible in the Western world, had disappeared into decades of Berlusconi governance and the rise of Salvini's League party. However, it is alive and well in the capital today — brought back into the streets by echoes of Italy's past in Salvini's present rhetoric.

"A return to fascism is the logical conclusion of Salvini's policies," says Zanella. "It is the people's responsibility to hold them to account, for example, for all of the people who have drowned in the Mediterranean."

Their group, a loosely organized collective of about 300 people, calls itself "Mani Rossi Antirazziste," or the Red Hands Anti-racists (MRA), symbolizing blood on the hands not only of Salvini, but the entire League, for the series of draconian immigration measures introduced over the past year. Those measures include banning refugee rescue ships as well as shutting down the country's official refugee camps and bulldozing the makeshift ones.

MRA has some prominent support, including from Enrico Calamai, an Italian diplomat known as the "Schindler of Buenos Aires" in his home country for rescuing hundreds of people persecuted by Argentina's former military dictatorship.

Micheloni (left) and Zanella (third from right) have been protesting Salvini's policies since he took office

Salvini, 'the new Duce'

Zanella is an elementary school teacher and a father of four working in a public school with pupils from diverse backgrounds, and has seen firsthand what happens when children are fed a diet of lies about foreigners. Micheloni, the daughter of Italian migrants in Switzerland, is a trained sociologist who spent years researching minorities such as migrants.

For both, the specter of a return to violent nationalism makes their cause a deadly serious one. As Zanella puts it: "Salvini is convinced that the people want him as the new Duce," referring to the title meaning "Duke" that dictator Benito Mussolini gave himself.

Indeed, Zanella felt so seriously that he went on a hunger strike in June, and Micheloni wakes up every morning at 6:00 a.m. to prepare coffee, tea and breakfast for a group of about 30 refugees made homeless by Salvini's destruction of migrant centers and rollback of social services. With other members of MRA, they tried to storm the Senate building earlier in August as the League pushed a "security decree" through parliament — a decree that would garner international condemnation for punishing people who try to rescue refugees drowning at sea.

The group is unafraid of the city police, whose presence is increasingly ubiquitous on the streets of Rome. Micheloni is famous within their circle for crying, "I would rather have 100 refugees in my house than a single policeman!" as an officer tried to drag her away from a demonstration. And this should not be mistaken for bravado — she regularly hosts one or two migrants cast out by the League's attempts to drive all non-Italians from the country's borders.

'Salvini is finished — for now'

Two weeks ago, Salvini prompted a government crisis when he called for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. However, Salvini was embarrassed not once but twice, first when the Senate refused to hold the vote immediately and again on Tuesday, when Conte and several other prominent lawmakers issued searing speeches, condemning him for purposely trying to bring down a government and "irresponsibly" send Italians back to the polls only a little more than a year since the last election.

Despite blaming Salvini for the upheaval, Conte offered his resignation, and the ruling coalition is dead in the water.

Micheloni said that she is "happy that Salvini is finished — for now. I am a bit scared of what comes next." There has been talk of a new governing alliance between the League's erstwhile coalition partners, the Five Star Movement (M5S), and the Democratic Party (PD) of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. But for Micheloni, not only would this lead to another protracted and unstable government, but "the PD is no better than the League in some ways, they have also persecuted people who tried to help refugees."

"It's very risky to continue with a new majority, another illegitimate Italian government that hasn't been elected," agreed Zanella. He, on the other hand, declared himself an optimist, hoping that "Italians must get tired of this constant flux. This could be a great opportunity for social democrats, like you see in northern Europe. Or people with even more revolutionary ideas. We need politicians with courage, because M5S and the PD can't hack it when they're in power."

Both agreed that their protesting days were far from over. "There is a strong tradition of demonstrations in Rome, " according to Zanella, "and we will never stop."

"Anything that has been built can be destroyed in a second if you are not vigilant."