 Italy′s football heroes return after Euro 2020 triumph | News | DW | 12.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Italy's football heroes return after Euro 2020 triumph

The Italians defeated England on penalties to secure their first European Championship since 1968. And they were welcomed back home in spectacular style.

Coach Roberto Mancini and captain Giorgio Chiellini lift The Henri Delaunay Trophy

Roberto Mancini and Giorgio Chiellini hold the trophy aloft in front of joyous fans

The Italian national soccer team returned home to a heroes' welcome on Monday after beating England to win Euro 2020 at Wembley, plunging London into despair as Rome rejoiced.

Giorgio Chiellini, the 36-year-old Italy captain, and coach Roberto Mancini lifted the trophy aloft after the team touched down in Rome with "Azzurri" fans chanting "We're the champions of Europe!"

Italian football fans celebrate in Rome

Rome was in delirium in the wake of Italy's dramatic victory

Thousands of fans packed Rome's sidewalks to wildly cheer as the national side toured the Italian capital in an open-topped bus on Monday evening, crowning a day that saw them honored at the presidential palace and premier's office and cited by the pope.

The team and coaching staff joined Prime Minister Mario Draghi, before a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, who himself was at Wembley to watch Sunday's match.

"I'm not a (soccer) pundit," the president said at the Quirinal presidential palace as he greeted the team. "But I thought you deserved the victory well beyond whatever happened during the penalty shootout."

EURO2020 | Italian PM, players and Roberto Mancini

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, second from left, with Italy's players and coaching staff in Rome

Coach Mancini responded, saying: "Let me thank you for being our number one fan. We saw you exult, that gave us much pleasure."

Team captain Chiellini said: "This is the success of a group, who even in difficult moments never lost heart.''

Watch video 04:34

Euro 2020 final: 'Pure joy in the piazzas of Italy'

Italy's second European Championship title

Italy recovered from conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final — after Luke Shaw scored for England with less than three minutes on the clock — to equalize midway through the second half.

They went on to defeat England, 3-2 on penalties, and prolong their opponents' 55-year wait for a second major title.

For Italy, it was the second time they have been crowned European champions. The last time they lifted the trophy was in 1968. The latest success marks a remarkable turnaround after the team failed to even qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The reaction from Germany

Meanwhile, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert offered Angela Merkel's "heartfelt congratulations" to Italy "on a truly fabulous tournament and on another great title for this team."

At the same time, he paid a tribute to England for "a great team... with which they are fighting for such major titles again after many years."

Watch video 02:13

Italy crowned champions at Euro 2020

jsi/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Opinion: Pan-European Euro 2020 was a nice idea at the wrong time

There was actually some merit in the controversial idea of a pan-European tournament. But by the time it came to be played, it was neither the right time nor the right place, reports DW's Tom Gennoy.  

Euro 2020 opinion: England team let down by moronic minority

Though penalties cost England again, those who missed can hold their heads high. But some of their achievements are tarnished by the violent, brainless actions of a few 'fans', writes DW's Matt Pearson from Wembley.  

Euro 2020: Racism rears its ugly head — again

To add insult to England's injury of losing the final, a number of Black England players have been subjected to racial slurs. Condemnation has been swift, but will it lead anywhere?  

Advertisement