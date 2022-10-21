  1. Skip to content
Wahl in Italien | Wahlabend in der FdI Parteizentrale
Image: Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsItaly

Far-right Giorgia Meloni appointed 1st female prime minister

56 minutes ago

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, has formed Italy's most right-wing government since Benito Mussolini.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IWmN

Italian politician Giorgia Meloni has been appointed Italy's first female prime minister and formed a right-wing coalition government on Friday.

Meloni and her coalition partners, Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the center-right Forza Italia, and Matteo Salvini, leader of anti-migrant League party, met Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the presidential palace on Friday morning. 

"Giorgia Meloni has accepted the mandate and has presented her list of ministers," Ugo Zampetti, a presidential official, told reporters after Meloni met the president at the Quirinale palace.

The new government will be formally sworn in on Saturday morning, after which it will face confidence votes in both houses of the parliament that are scheduled next week.

Meloni announces new cabinet

The new Italian prime minister named Giancarlo Giorgetti of the League party as her Economy Minister and Antonio Tajani from Forza Italia as the Foreign Minister.

Among other top cabinet posts, Matteo Piantedosi, a civil servant with no party affiliation was named Interior Minister and Guido Crosetto, co-founder of Brothers of Italy, was named Defense Minister.

In all, nine ministries were handed out to Brothers of Italy politicians and five each to the League and Forza Italia, with technocrats given a further five cabinet posts. 

Meloni's goverment to tackle energy crisis, Ukraine war

Meloni told repoters a little after her meeting with the president earlier Friday that her coalition partners had indicated to Mattarella that she deserved the mandate to govern.

The new government now faces a long list of challenges, including soaring energy prices, a war in Ukraine, and a renewed economic slowdown.

Even though partners Berlusconi and Salvini have talked about their fondess for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Meloni has been firm about her support for Ukraine, which is in line with the rest of the European Union and the United States. 

Brothers of Italy party soars to popularity

Meloni is the leader of far-right Brothers of Italy party, whose agenda is rooted in Euroskepticism and anti-mass migration policies. Meloni has also sought to downplay her party's post-fascist roots, 

She led the center-right coalition that claimed victory with 44% of the vote in last month's general elections after Mario Draghi's government collapsed in July.

Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, which won just 4.5% of the vote in 2018 elections,won the biggest share of the vote in the general elections last month.

