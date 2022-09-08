 Italy’s far right gets into formation | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 15.09.2022

Focus on Europe

Italy’s far right gets into formation

The "Fratelli d'Italia" political party has neo-fascist roots and its leader, Georgia Meloni, could become the country’s next prime minister.

20-07-2022 Roma (Italia) Politica - Crisi di Governo - Giorgia Meloni alla festa di Piazza Italia dopo il voto al Senato - Nella foto Giorgia Meloni..20-07-2022 Rome (Italy) Politics - Giorgia Meloni at the Fratelli d’Italia kermesse - In the pic Giorgia Meloni (Credit Image: © Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via ZUMA Press

Rising star of Italian far-right, Giorgia Meloni, eyes top job 27.07.2022

In the 2018 election, the far-right Brothers of Italy party won just 4% of the vote. Four years later, they're leading the polls with their leader tipped to become Italy's first female prime minister in September.

FILE PHOTO: An Italian flag flies over the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Opinion: Mario Draghi's resignation couldn't come at a worse time for Italy 21.07.2022

A change of government in Italy is part of the folklore. But Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation is hugely damaging for the country as it struggles with one of its biggest crises in decades, says Bernd Riegert.

People protest against a power outage inside Martyrs' Square, in Tripoli, Libya July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed

Libyans increasingly frustrated with politics, rising prices, foreign interference 08.07.2022

Recently Libyans have been demonstrating against their leaders, arguing politicians are more concerned with their own needs than the country’s. They also see foreign interference from the likes of Russia as a burden.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (C) delivers a speech as Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio looks on during the new government's confidence vote on September 10, 2019 at the Senate in Rome. - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on September 9 for the reform of European Union budget rules and cooperation on immigration as his new government won a parliamentary confidence vote at the lower house. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Where is Italy's populist Five Star Movement headed? 16.07.2022

Prime Minister Draghi's unity government is on the brink of collapse because an important coalition partner, the populist Five Star Movement, has pulled its support. What's the current state of the once-popular party?