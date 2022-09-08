Italy’s far right gets into formation

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The "Fratelli d'Italia" political party has neo-fascist roots and its leader, Georgia Meloni, could become the country’s next prime minister.
In the 2018 election, the far-right Brothers of Italy party won just 4% of the vote. Four years later, they're leading the polls with their leader tipped to become Italy's first female prime minister in September.
A change of government in Italy is part of the folklore. But Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation is hugely damaging for the country as it struggles with one of its biggest crises in decades, says Bernd Riegert.
Recently Libyans have been demonstrating against their leaders, arguing politicians are more concerned with their own needs than the country’s. They also see foreign interference from the likes of Russia as a burden.
Prime Minister Draghi's unity government is on the brink of collapse because an important coalition partner, the populist Five Star Movement, has pulled its support. What's the current state of the once-popular party?
