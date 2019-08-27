 Italy′s 5-Star Movement wants members to vote on new coalition online | News | DW | 02.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Italy's 5-Star Movement wants members to vote on new coalition online

After Matteo Salvini pulled his right-wing party out of Italy's ruling coalition, the 5-Star Movement made a deal to share power with center-left Democratic Party. But 5-Star members will need to endorse the deal online.

5-Star members protesting in support of Conte (DW/E. Schumacher)

The leaders of Italy's 5-Star Movement have agreed on a coalition with their rivals on the left, the moderate Democratic Party (PD), to stay in power and avoid a snap election. But the deal hinges on an online vote amid 5-Star members, the populist party said Sunday.

Members of the movement will be required to vote on 5-Star's online platform, Rousseau, on Tuesday. If they endorse the deal, Italy should have a new cabinet by "Wednesday at the latest," said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Bad blood on the left

Conte is an independent allied with the 5-Star Movement. He resigned after Matteo Salvini pulled his right-wing League party from the ruling coalition in August, and is currently leading a caretaker cabinet.

The deal between the 5-Star and the PD would see Conte keep his position as the leader of a new cabinet. However, if 5-Star members reject the deal, Italy would be headed for an early election in November.

In recent days, the two sides have struggled to overcome their historic enmity, with the PD slamming the idea of putting the deal to an online vote and 5-Star threatening to pull out of talks on Friday.

Read more: Salvini is out, but migrants still endure his policies

Watch video 00:22

Salvini: 'Those who are afraid of elections can run away, but not forever'

Salvini still in the lead

On Saturday, 5-Star founder Beppe Grillo publicly endorsed the deal and urged the PD to seize the "unique" chance to govern together.

"Let's try to dream, to have a vision," he said in a video posted on his blog.

League leader Salvini had called for a no-confidence vote in a bid to force an early election and take advantage of his party's popularity. Currently, Salvini's League has 31.2% support compared to the 5-Star's 24.2%.

The PD party, once led by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, is third with 22.3%, according to a poll published by the Corriere della Sera on Saturday.

Watch video 01:56

Italy's president gives main parties an ultimatum

dj/cmk (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Italy: Salvini is out, but migrants still endure his policies

The outgoing interior minister closed Italy's refugee camps and its ports. But even with Matteo Salvini out of government, asylum-seekers are still trapped in a cycle of homelessness, harassment and frustration. (01.09.2019)  

Italy's left protest movement buoyed by Salvini setback

The Italian government has avoided snap elections pushed by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, for now. DW spoke with activists protesting his anti-immigrant politics. (28.08.2019)  

Italy: Populists declare Salvini a 'traitor' as government collapse looms

The anti-establishment, populist M5S party has closed ranks ahead of a possible confidence vote in parliament. It stopped short of completely cutting ties with Interior Minister Salvini's far-right League party, however. (19.08.2019)  

Italy: President offers politicians more time to avert snap elections

A snap election hangs in the balance as President Sergio Mattarella has agreed to meet party leaders again next week. Squabbling has beset Europe's third-largest economy and plunged the government into a crisis. (22.08.2019)  

Italy agrees new government coalition to avert crisis

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will stay on after all, after Italy's 5-Star Movement made a deal with the center-left Democratic Party. The far-right League had forced a crisis by pulling out of the last coalition. (28.08.2019)  

Salvini closes Italy's ports to German refugee rescue ship

Italy's interior minister is preventing a German rescue ship carrying 100 survivors from docking at national ports. The nationalist Matteo Salvini has been instrumental in barring rescue ships from Italy. (27.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Salvini: 'Those who are afraid of elections can run away, but not forever'  

Italy's president gives main parties an ultimatum  

Related content

Italien Regierung Senat

Italy's 5-Star Movement halts coalition talks 27.08.2019

Italy's 5-Star Movement has suspended coalition talks with the opposition Democratic Party. The movement will only reconvene negotiations under the assurance that Giuseppe Conte will remain prime minister.

Regierungskrise in Italien Nicola Zingaretti

Italy agrees new government coalition to avert crisis 28.08.2019

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will stay on after all, after Italy's 5-Star Movement made a deal with the center-left Democratic Party. The far-right League had forced a crisis by pulling out of the last coalition.

Italien | Präsident Sergio Mattarella

Italy crisis edges closer to resolution 28.08.2019

Italy's center-left and the 5-Star Movement are running out of time to form a coalition to avert elections. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has said he backs Giuseppe Conte to remain Italy's PM.

Advertisement