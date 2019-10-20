Italy: World War II bomb triggers evacuation

Explosives experts on Sunday defused a World War II bomb in the southern coastal Italian city of Brindisi (above) following a historic evacuation of the city center.

More than 50,000 people were evacuated from their homes in the run-up to the operation, comprising more than 60% of the city's population. Local media described it as the largest operation of its kind since the end of the war.

Technicians guided a remote-controlled robot to defuse the explosive. Similar models of the robot had been deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Risky business

The explosive was identified as a British bomb presumably dropped on Brindisi in 1941. It weighed more than 200 kilograms (440 pounds) and carried 40 kilograms of dynamite.

The bomb was discovered during a refurbishment project for a cinema. However, workers had damaged part of the bomb, raising the likelihood that the explosive could detonate during Sunday's operation.

After removing the bomb, authorities said they would detonate it in a controlled environment next week.

10 reasons to visit Italy Dolomites - The Italian Alps Situated in northeastern Italy, the Dolomites beckon travelers with their natural beauty and scenic viewing platforms. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a year-round destination with hiking, cycling and base jumping in the summer and skiing in the winter.

10 reasons to visit Italy Northern lakes - The pit stop of poets Over the years, the lakes have been a source of inspiration to many. Percy Shelley, a well-known English Romantic poet, visited Lake Como in 1818. Falling in love with the surroundings, he bought a villa on the lake a few years later. Even today, vast waters and lavish villas amidst the dramatic backdrop of the hills make these lakes a mandatory pit stop.

10 reasons to visit Italy Milan - The shopping capital Italians are known for their strong sense of fashion. Unsurprisingly, shopping in Italy is an elaborate affair with Milan heading the game. It houses one of the world's oldest malls: Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, which opened its doors in 1877. Milan is also home to the headquarters of big brands like Valentino, Versace, Prada and Armani.

10 reasons to visit Italy Venice - The city of masks Romantic canal rides along Renaissance and Gothic palaces are part of a typical day in Venice. Located in northeastern Italy, Venice is wildly popular for its traditional annual carnival, attracting millions of tourists each year. The carnival is an exotic affair marked by parties, elaborate masks and a big parade.

10 reasons to visit Italy Florence - The cradle of the Renaissance This breathtaking view of the city from Piazzale Michelangelo is one of the many reasons to visit Florence. With its iconic Duomo with the terracotta-tiled dome engineered by Brunelleschi, the Uffizi Gallery housing priceless works of art, and Michelangelo's 17-foot marble statue of David, Florence leaves every visitor in awe.

10 reasons to visit Italy Tuscany - The wine state Tuscany, a region in central Italy, produces some of the most flavorful Italian wines. Organized vineyard tours through the sweeping countryside are a good option for those who want to taste the large variety of wines in Tuscany. The Chianti region south of Florence is a classic choice and makes for an easy day trip from the city.

10 reasons to visit Italy Rome - The eternal city Rome, the capital of Italy, takes travelers back in time. It plays host to iconic monuments such as the Colosseum, the Pantheon, the Roman Forum, Trevi Fountain and St. Peter's Basilica. Home to Vatican City, the seat of the Catholic Church, Rome attracts millions of tourists with hopes of catching a glimpse of the pope.

10 reasons to visit Italy Naples - Birthplace of the pizza margerita June 11, 1889 is marked in the calendar as the day the Neapolitan pizza maker Raffaele Esposito created the pizza margherita in honor of the Queen consort of Italy, Margherita of Savoy. Visitors can sample the authentic recipe in Naples, where the pizza is made with locally produced ingredients and according to a strictly regulated cooking process.

10 reasons to visit Italy Amalfi Coast - Home of limoncello The coast in southern Italy is famous for its pastel-colored fishing villages with panoramic views. It is also where limoncello, the popular lemon liqueur, originated. With numerous hiking trails for the enthusiast, secret swimming coves for the adventurer and pristine beaches for the relaxer, the Amalfi Coast caters to everyone.

10 reasons to visit Italy Sicily - The island of diversity With a mild climate, Sicily is a year-long destination, captivating travelers with its diverse beauty. Cultural and natural attractions come together in the cities of Palermo, Taormina and Syracuse. With Mt. Etna, one of the largest active volcanoes in Europe, the Aeolian Islands and multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Sicily has a lot to offer. Author: Eesha Kheny



