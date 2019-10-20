 Italy: World War II bomb triggers evacuation | News | DW | 15.12.2019

News

Italy: World War II bomb triggers evacuation

A British bomb carrying 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of dynamite was discovered in the coastal city of Brindisi. Authorities had evacuated more than half of the city before attempting to defuse the 1941 ordnance.

Brindisi at dusk

Explosives experts on Sunday defused a World War II bomb in the southern coastal Italian city of Brindisi (above) following a historic evacuation of the city center.

More than 50,000 people were evacuated from their homes in the run-up to the operation, comprising more than 60% of the city's population. Local media described it as the largest operation of its kind since the end of the war.

Technicians guided a remote-controlled robot to defuse the explosive. Similar models of the robot had been deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Read more: Balsamico 'made in Germany' not illegal, says EU

Risky business

The explosive was identified as a British bomb presumably dropped on Brindisi in 1941. It weighed more than 200 kilograms (440 pounds) and carried 40 kilograms of dynamite.

The bomb was discovered during a refurbishment project for a cinema. However, workers had damaged part of the bomb, raising the likelihood that the explosive could detonate during Sunday's operation.

After removing the bomb, authorities said they would detonate it in a controlled environment next week.

Read more: Prison blues? Italian startup gives inmates a break

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

    Author: Eesha Kheny


ls/cmb (AFP, AP)

