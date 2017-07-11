Italy wins 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Italy's Maneskin has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, a year after it was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The glam-rock four-piece sported leather lederhosen and eyeliner while singing the winning song "Zitti E Buoni."

Maneskin's win was Italy's third-ever victory in the immensely popular contest and the first since 1990 when Toto Cutugno took the top spot.

Italy was the bookmakers' favorite to win but trailed Switzerland, France and Malta after the national juries delivered their votes. They were then propelled to victory by votes from the viewing public.

"We just want to say, to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock 'n' roll never dies," Maneskin's frontman Damiano David said after the win.

