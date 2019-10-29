Italy: Venice floods cause mayor to declare a state of emergency

Venice called a state of emergency after the second-highest tide recorded on Tuesday flooded its historic basilica and left many of its squares and alleyways inundated with water.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro warned of severe damage caused by the "disastrous" tide, which peaked at 187 centimeters (74 inches) at 10:50 p.m. (2150 UTC). The worst the lagoon city had suffered until now was 194 centimeters (76 inches), which occurred in 1966.

The flooded St. Mark's Basilica after an exceptional high tide water level. Powerful rainstorms hit Italy on November 12, with the worst affected areas in the south and Venice

Global warming to blame, says mayor

"The situation is dramatic," Brugnaro said on Twitter. "We ask the government to help us. The cost will be high. This is the result of climate change."

He added: "A high tide of 187 centimeters is going to leave an indelible wound."

Much of Italy has been hit with torrential rains in recent days, causing widespread flooding.

In Matera, this year's European Capital of Culture, rain water inundated the city's famous cave-dwelling district.

A person walks across a flooded St. Mark's square in Venice, where the mayor has declared a state of emergency. More rain is expected in the coming days

Italy continues to brace itself as more bad weather is forecast.

jsi/se (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

