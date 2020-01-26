Italy: Two dead as train derails near Milan

A high-speed train derailed Thursday morning between the Italian cities of Milan and Bologna. Local media reported that two people, including the driver, were killed. Around 30 people were injured, but none are in a critical condition.

Italian news agency ANSA said that the other fatality was also a train employee.

The Frecciarossa train went off the track near the town of Lodi in the early hours of the morning, Italian rail operator Rete Ferroviaria Italiana said. It had been bound for Salerno, south of Naples.

The crew compartment and at least two other carriages overturned. The cause of the accident remains unclear.

Italy's rail network is experiencing severe disruption.

