Italy: Truck explosion on Bolgona highway kills 2, injures dozens

At least two people have died and dozens were injured after a truck exploded on a highway near an airport on the outskirts of the northern Italian city of Bologna.

Police said the truck had been transporting the volatile materials when it exploded, killing one person and injuring between 60 and 70 others. and confirmed that the vehicle was a tanker truck.

Italian police posted a video of the wreckage and partially collapsed highway bridge on Twitter.

The fire service said the incident occurred around 2 p.m. local time (1200 UTC), but did not say what had caused the explosion.

Services at Bologna's airport were running normally, airport officials said.

amp/rc (AP, dpa, AFP)

