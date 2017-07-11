Italy: Tornado hits southern island, kills 2

A tornado hit a small Italian island in the Mediterranean on Friday, killing at least two people and seriously injuring four.

The storm on the island of Pantelleria, which is a popular tourist spot, swept up several cars.

One vehicle was thrown against a house by the force of the twister while another was seen lying damaged in a field, the civil protection agency said.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, an off-duty firefighter who was stationed on the island and an 86-year-old man were among the dead.

The whirlwind also ripped down a coastal road in seconds, media reports said.

Meanwhile, a hospital helicopter from nearby Lampedusa island was prepared to provide help once the weather conditions improved, ANSA reported.

dvv/fb (AFP, AP, dpa)