 Italy to fine NGOs who rescue migrants at sea | News | DW | 11.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Italy to fine NGOs who rescue migrants at sea

Italian government has decided to impose stiff fines on rescuers who bring migrants into port without authorization. It also gave the interior ministry, led by Matteo Salvini, power to demand the payment.

Mittelmeer Rettung von Flüchtlingen durch Sea-Watch 3 (picture-alliance/ROPI/Sea Watch/N. Jaussi)

A decree adopted by the Italian government on Tuesday would force non-governmental organizations to pay between €10,000 and €50,000 ($11,327 – $56,638) for transporting rescued migrants to Italian ports.

Rescuers who repeatedly dock without authorization risk having their vessel permanently impounded. The fines would be payable by the captain, the operator and the owner of the rescue ship.

The Italian government is composed of the left-wing populist 5-Star Movement and right-wing populist League Party. The League leader Matteo Salvini, who also serves as the interior minister, has been spearheading an effort to clamp down on illegal immigration.

Thousands of people from African, Asian and Middle Eastern countries have drowned in recent years, attempting to flee war or poverty and seek asylum in Europe by crossing the Mediterranean in unseaworthy boats facilitated by people smugglers.

Delayed decree

The adoption of the decree has been delayed due to criticism from the United Nations and the office of the Italian president. Following the cabinet session on Tuesday, however, Salvini praised it as a "step forward the security of this country." The populist leader also said he was "absolutely sure about the fact that it is compliant" with all national and international laws.

Watch video 01:04

Voters in Italy support Salvini's far-right League

The decree allows police to investigate possible migrant trafficking operations by going undercover. It also makes it easier to eavesdrop electronically on suspected people smugglers. Other sections of the decree impose stricter punishments on rioters and violent football fans.

Read more: Italian court rules Salvini can be charged with kidnapping

Additionally, the decree gives Salvini's ministry the power to order the NGOs to pay the fines, which was previously the area of the transport and infrastructure ministries.

Salvini has pushed through several anti-migrant decrees since becoming interior minister a year ago, including one in December which ended humanitarian protection for migrants who do not qualify for refugee status. Earlier this week, Salvini blasted three judges who opposed his hardline policies.

dj/se (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Outcry as Italy's Salvini submits draft anti-migrant decree

A decree to hasten expulsions has been adopted by Italy's populist Cabinet. The bill next goes to parliament for 60 days of debate. Italian bishops have slammed it as a bid to criminalize asylum-seekers. (24.09.2018)  

Italy's Matteo Salvini wants hefty fines for migrant rescue vessels

Italian far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's latest crackdown on rescue vessels in the Mediterranean Sea includes draconian sanctions for every migrant taken on board. Michele Bertelli reports from Rome. (17.05.2019)  

Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies?

Italy's right-wing populists are likely to win Sunday's regional elections in Sardinia. The poll is seen as a test run for a new coalition in Rome. Italy is moving to the right. Bernd Riegert reports from Sardinia. (23.02.2019)  

Italy: Court rules far-right leader Salvini can be charged with kidnapping

Prosecutors in Sicily say Interior Minister Matteo Salvini held 177 migrants hostage by stranding them on a ship. The European Council has expressed concern about xenophobia in Italy. (25.01.2019)  

Italy allows stranded migrants to dock in Sicily

Rome had threatened to return the 177 migrants to Libya amid a standoff with Malta over who should take them. Local media reports suggested it would take some negotiations before the migrants are allowed to disembark. (20.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Voters in Italy support Salvini's far-right League  

Related content

Mediterranea Saving Humans rettet Menschen in Seenot

Italy's Matteo Salvini wants hefty fines for migrant rescue vessels 17.05.2019

Italian far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's latest crackdown on rescue vessels in the Mediterranean Sea includes draconian sanctions for every migrant taken on board. Michele Bertelli reports from Rome.

Italien | Europawahlen | Lega Matteo Salvini

Opinion: The fine art of defusing Italy's budget row 05.06.2019

The European Commission has once again said that Italy's fiscal policies lack prudence and violate the bloc's budget rules. DW's Andreas Rostek looks at Brussels' attempts to bring Rome to its senses.

Deutschland Pia Klemp

German boat captain Pia Klemp faces prison in Italy for migrant rescues 08.06.2019

Klemp, 35, stands accused of aiding illegal immigration after she saved people from drowning in the Mediterranean. The Bonn native has accused Italian authorities of organizing "a show trial."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  