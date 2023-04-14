  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
Aosta Valley, Italy
Three people are missing after avalanche in the Italian AlpsImage: Paolo Picciotto/UIGIMAGO
CatastropheItaly

Three missing after Italian Alps avalanche

1 hour ago

The tourists were taking a mountain guide course in the Aosta Valley when the avalanche swept them away.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q1sP

A mountain rescue team was to resume a search on Friday morning for three people missing after an avalanche in the border area between Franceand Italy.

The tourists had been taking part in a mountain guide course in the Val di Rhemes on Thursday when they were swept away by the avalanche, the Italian rescue service said. 

The course leader, a 49-year-old guide from the Aosta Valley, was able to save himself and descend into the valley to alert emergency services. He was not seriously injured and was being treated in the emergency room of a nearby hospital.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, an experienced Italian ski tourer was among the three missing people aged 37, 39 and 44.

Bad weather hinders rescue

Due to bad weather, neither rescue helicopters nor rescue workers on the French and Italian sides were able to get to the scene of the accident.

Rescue teams tried to reach the area by land, but the operation was called off on Thursday evening.

Last week, a large avalanche killed several people on the Armancette glacier in the French Alps.

dh/nm (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

French President Emmanuel Macron holding a speech in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 11

Is the French President's vision for Europe realistic?

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protest in Bahir Dar against plans by the federal government to dismantle ASF forces

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

ConflictsApril 12, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A Balinese official confronts two tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Society16 hours ago01:27 min
More from Asia

Germany

German Development Minister Svenja Schulze in a DW Interview

Schulze: Regional development new focus of Germany in Sahel

Schulze: Regional development new focus of Germany in Sahel

Politics8 hours ago01:39 min
More from Germany

Europe

Mary Quant

Mary Quant, 'mother of the miniskirt,' dead at 93

Mary Quant, 'mother of the miniskirt,' dead at 93

Culture12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli security forces drag a woman on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 5, 2023

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

ConflictsApril 12, 202301:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage