Three missing after Italian Alps avalanche

The tourists were taking a mountain guide course in the Aosta Valley when the avalanche swept them away.

A mountain rescue team was to resume a search on Friday morning for three people missing after an avalanche in the border area between Franceand Italy.

The tourists had been taking part in a mountain guide course in the Val di Rhemes on Thursday when they were swept away by the avalanche, the Italian rescue service said.

The course leader, a 49-year-old guide from the Aosta Valley, was able to save himself and descend into the valley to alert emergency services. He was not seriously injured and was being treated in the emergency room of a nearby hospital.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, an experienced Italian ski tourer was among the three missing people aged 37, 39 and 44.

Bad weather hinders rescue

Due to bad weather, neither rescue helicopters nor rescue workers on the French and Italian sides were able to get to the scene of the accident.

Rescue teams tried to reach the area by land, but the operation was called off on Thursday evening.

Last week, a large avalanche killed several people on the Armancette glacier in the French Alps.

