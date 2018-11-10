Italy: Thousands rally in for TAV rail link with France

Around 30,000 people rallied in the northern Italian city of Turin on Saturday in support of a French-Italian rail link.

The 270-kilometer (167-mile) line, known as TAV, would link Turin with the French city of Lyon, cutting travel time from four to two hours.

Read more: Italy says cutting deficit would be 'economic suicide'

Supporters of TAV say the 26 billion euros ($30.2 billion) rail link is necessary to develop the economy and create jobs.

Protesters in Turin on Saturday held signs reading, "Yes, TAV, Yes, Employment."

M5S pro, League contra

In September, the Five Star Movement (M5S) controlled city government ordered a halt to the project against the wishes of the Piedmont regional government.

Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, M5S leader and industry minister, has opposed the rail link and called it a waste of money.

This position has put M5S at odds with the League, led by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. The League is particularly strong in northern Italy, the country's economic powerhouse.

Watch video 04:53 Now live 04:53 mins. Share Truffle season in Piedmont Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2mYoh Truffle season in Piedmont

Read more: Italy's economic plight, and why it matters

Construction of the rail link has already started, but Di Maio has called for a renegotiation with France over the terms of the joint project, which is also financially backed by the EU.

TAV would include construction of a 57.5-kilometer tunnel between the Maurienne valley and Susa valley.

cw/amp (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.