  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Fokus Europa Italien
Image: SWR

Italy - The Timebanking System

16 minutes ago

For every voluntary activity, hours are credited to an account in Rome. These credits can be saved and used against the help of other members when needed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LnJ9

Also on Focus on Europe:

Fokus Europa Lettland
Image: DW

Latvia - Between everyday life and war anxiety

The new year begins with many worries for the Rozentals, a family of weavers. Inflation has risen, as everywhere in Europe, as has the fear of the neighbor Russia.

 

 

 

Fokus Europa Russland - Putins Großmachtwunsch
Image: SWR

Putin's desire for great power and war’s consequences

Most Russians support Putin's war, but for how much longer? The economy is suffering, young men are fleeing for fear of mobilization, even the elite is rattled.

 

 

Corsica – microchipping in cattle farming

Thousands of cattle roam the French island of Corsica. They can now be identified by microchip.

 

Switzerland – Ski resorts are struggling

Climate change is causing more and more ski resorts to close down, while remaining ones need artificial snow. Where no longer profitable, winter tourism is being restructured, replacing ski slopes with hiking trails.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 11.01.2023 – 23:30 UTC
THU 12.01.2023 – 05:30 UTC
THU 12.01.2023 – 07:30 UTC
THU 12.01.2023 – 11:30 UTC
THU 12.01.2023 – 15:30 UTC
THU 12.01.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 13.01.2023 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 12.01.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

riot police seeking cover from fireworks on Berlin street

Germany: NYE violence sparks debate about integration

Society3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan address political parties' leaders in Dar es Salaam State House Tanzania

Tanzanian president ends ban on opposition rallies

Tanzanian president ends ban on opposition rallies

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

Press Freedom23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Daniel Barenboim conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Daniel Barenboim resigns as Berlin State Opera director

Daniel Barenboim resigns as Berlin State Opera director

Music3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Human figures are depicted in fragments of the Parthenon Marbles on display in the British Museum.

British Museum confirms talks over Parthenon Marbles

British Museum confirms talks over Parthenon Marbles

Culture2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Jerusalem's sacred site.

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

PoliticsJanuary 5, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The front end of the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car is shown during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

BusinessJanuary 5, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage