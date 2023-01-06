Italy - The Timebanking System

For every voluntary activity, hours are credited to an account in Rome. These credits can be saved and used against the help of other members when needed.
Also on Focus on Europe:
Latvia - Between everyday life and war anxiety
The new year begins with many worries for the Rozentals, a family of weavers. Inflation has risen, as everywhere in Europe, as has the fear of the neighbor Russia.
Putin's desire for great power and war’s consequences
Most Russians support Putin's war, but for how much longer? The economy is suffering, young men are fleeing for fear of mobilization, even the elite is rattled.
Corsica – microchipping in cattle farming
Thousands of cattle roam the French island of Corsica. They can now be identified by microchip.
Switzerland – Ski resorts are struggling
Climate change is causing more and more ski resorts to close down, while remaining ones need artificial snow. Where no longer profitable, winter tourism is being restructured, replacing ski slopes with hiking trails.
