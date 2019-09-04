Italy swears in new coalition government

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday swore in Italy's new coalition government backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and center-left Democratic Party (PD). The swearing-in ceremony took place in a large ballroom at the 16th century Quirinale presidential palace in Rome.

"I swear to be loyal to the republic and to respect its constitution and laws and to carry out my duties in the sole interest of the nation," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said. The same words were spoken by the government's 21 ministers.

Read more: Italy's left protest movement buoyed by Salvini setback

The ruling coalition, known as "yellow-red" due to the colors normally associated with the M5S and PD, also comprises the smaller leftist Free and Equals (LeU) party. The government will face parliamentary votes of confidence next week.

PM Giuseppe Conte and his ministers raised their right hands as they took the oath in the 16th century presidential palace

Cabinet make up

The average age of the ministers is 37, a record low. In the cabinet, there are seven women, 10 members of the M5S, nine of the PD, one LeU representative, plus one technocrat.

One of the first decisions the new government is expected to take is the appointment of former Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni as Italy's representative in the new European Commission.

Conte named M5S leader Luigi Di Maio as foreign minister. At just 33, Di Maio will be the youngest foreign minister in Italy's history.

Luciana Lamorgese, a former Milan security chief and top civil servant with no political affiliation will serve as the new interior minister, replacing far-right League leader Matteo Salvini.

Watch video 01:56 Share Italy's president sets deadline Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Ob1z Italy's president gives main parties an ultimatum

Government instability over?

The new government marks a fresh start for the eurozone's third-largest economy as the far-right falls from power.

Conte's first, 14-month-old government collapsed last month after the League's Salvini withdrew his euroskeptic, anti-migrant party from the right-left populist coalition in a foiled attempt to trigger early elections.

Read more: Italy: Salvini is out, but migrants still endure his policies

Salvini's League and another far-right party, the Brothers of Italy (BdI) are planning street protests against the new executive. BdI is holding the first on Monday, outside the lower house of parliament.

Italy has frequent government crises. The new executive is the 66th in 73 years of republican history, with its predecessors lasting on average about 13 months.

sri/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.