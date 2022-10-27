Italy: Milan shopping mall stabbing kills 1

Investigators have so far ruled out terrorism as a motive, reports say. Spanish Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari was reportedly wounded in the attack.

A stabbing at a shopping center close to Milan, Italy has left one person dead and four injured, according to Italian media.

What do we know so far?

The attack occurred at a Carrefour supermarket inside the mall, when the assailant randomly took a knife off the store shelves and began stabbing people.

The victim who died in the attack worked at a Carrefour supermarket Italian news agency ANSA said. The stabbing occurred in the southern Milanese commune of Assago.

Three of the wounded are believed to be in serious condition.

The stabbing triggered panic at the Carrefour market, with shoppers fleeing the store Image: LaPresse /AP/picture alliance

Spanish footballer Pablo Mari was reportedly injured in the stabbing. Mari is on loan from Arsenal playing for the Italian club A.C. Monza.

Police rule out terrorism motive

Authorities have taken a 46-year-old suspect into custody and ruled out terrorism as a motive, according to reports.

Italian media said that the suspect is suffering from psychological problems.

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani expressed his well-wishes for Mari.

"Dear Pablo, we are all close to you and your family, we wish you well, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon," Galliani said in a message posted on Monza's official Twitter account.

wd/sms (AP, dpa)