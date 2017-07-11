News

Italy: Several dead after cable car accident

At least eight people have died and two others injured after a cable car crashed to the ground near Verbania, in the Piedmont region of northern Italy.

The scene after a cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy

Italy's ANSA news agency said the cable car carried 11 people and that two children had been taken to a Turin hospital by helicopter. jsi,rc/aw (AP, AFP, reuters)

