Italy: Several dead after cable car accident

At least eight people have died and two others injured after a cable car crashed to the ground in Verbania, in the Piedmont region of northern Italy.
Italy's ANSA news agency said the cable car carried 11 people and that two children had been taken to a Turin hospital by helicopter.
