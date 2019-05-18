Italy seizes Sea-Watch 3 rescue vessel

Italy's far-right interior minister has condemned the seizure of the ship, saying migrants on board should not have set foot in Italy. However, the condition of the refugees had swayed the authorities' opinion.
Italian prosecutors on Sunday impounded rescue vessel Sea-Watch 3 for breaching immigration rules despite government attempts to block the ship from reaching an Italian port.
The ship rescued 65 migrants off the coast of Libya last week. It had originally signaled its intention to disembark them at an Italian port, but was blocked by Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.
Salvini, who leads the far-right League Party, had closed Italian ports to the ship and banned it from entering Italian territorial waters. But days later, the Italian coastguard agreed to take custody of families with children and transferred them to Lampedusa.
The remaining 47 migrants disembarked at Lampedusa on Sunday evening as part of the order to seize the ship.
"The Italian authorities finally allowed the disembarkation of our remaining guests," Sea-Watch said in a tweet. "The constitution still has more power than a Minister, who disrespects the law according to the UN. We are grateful to the Italian people who defend solidarity."
Read more: Europe's migrant rescue boats face uncertain future
'Repressive' measures
Over the past year, human rights groups have criticized Salvini for attempting to block migrant rescue boats from docking at Italian ports.
Last year, Amnesty International accused the Italian government of "repressive management of the migratory phenomenon."
Since 2015, nearly half a million irregular migrants have made the dangerous journey across the central Mediterranean and made landfall in Italy, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
In a bid to prevent them from reaching European shores, Italy has trained the Libyan coastguard how to intercept boats carrying migrants. The training was supported by the EU.
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/aw (dpa, Reuters)
Rome had blocked a rescue ship from entering Italian territorial waters. But the coast guard then agreed to help families onboard and take them to Lampedusa. (18.05.2019)
A ship operated by the German rescue charity Sea Watch rescued more than 60 migrants near Libya. Italy's far-right interior minister said he doesn't want them "getting near Italian territorial waters." (15.05.2019)
The Aquarius has docked at the port of Marseille, carrying with it uncertainty about the future of migrant rescue missions. But even as the humanitarian vessel ends operations indefinitely, some see hope on the horizon. (04.10.2018)
Italy's right-wing populists are likely to win Sunday's regional elections in Sardinia. The poll is seen as a test run for a new coalition in Rome. Italy is moving to the right. Bernd Riegert reports from Sardinia. (23.02.2019)
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini insists Italian ports "are closed" after the latest docking request by a Spanish migrant rescue ship. The Madrid government later gave permission for the migrants to disembark in Spain. (22.12.2018)
Italy has its own category of protection for some failed asylum seekers, but the government has recently legislated against this. Thousands of protesters have hit the streets to defend refugee rights. (16.12.2018)