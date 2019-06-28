Italy says migrants on German rescue ship to be taken in by EU countries

German rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 has been in a tense standoff with Italian immigration authorities over dozens of rescued migrants. Italy says EU countries have offered to take in some of the 40 migrants still on board.
Italy on Friday said that five European countries, including Germany, had agreed to take in dozens of migrants rescued by the Sea-Watch 3 charity ship, in what could be the end of a two-week standoff between the boat's captain and Italian authorities.
Italy has refused the German rescue ship port entry since it picked up 53 migrants who were floating on an inflatable raft off the Libyan coast on June 12.
Forbidden from entering an Italian port, the ship is now stranded in the Mediterranean off the Italian island of Lampedusa in the middle of a heat wave.
Read more: Germany mulls requests to host Sea-Watch migrants
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has implemented a "closed ports" policy as part of efforts to crack down on immigration.
EU nations step forward
Italy's Foreign Ministry said that Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal had agreed to host the estimated 40 migrants remaining on the ship.
Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero offered his "sincere thanks" to the five countries for their "positive response."
However, it was not immediately clear when or where the migrants would be allowed to disembark.
"We are waiting for precise guarantees on numbers, timelines and means," interior ministry sources told Agence France-Presse.
A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said earlier that Germany would take in some of the migrants if other EU member states did too.
Read more: Mediterranean rescue ship brings migrants to Italy, defying Salvini
'Incredibly tense'
Carola Rackete, the German captain of Sea-Watch 3, told journalists that the situation on the ship was "incredibly tense, getting worse and worse."
Earlier on Friday, two migrants were able to disembark for medical reasons, and several of the most vulnerable people had already been taken off the ship, but Salvini has said that no more are welcome in Italy.
Read more: Southern EU leaders criticize migrant rescue ships
On Wednesday, with the situation on the ship growing tense, Rackete decided she had no choice but to illegally enter Italian waters. Salvini responded by threatening to seize the ship and fine Rackete. Italian prosecutors also reportedly were exploring charges against Rackete of aiding illegal immigration.
Salvini also reportedly referred to Rackete as an "uppity captain...a heroine from the left, born white, rich and German."
Rackete has said that the migrants rescued by the Sea-Watch 3 are victims of trauma, and uncertainty over their fate is causing tensions to mount aboard the small vessel.
"The necessity to go into port is to prevent any harm or any self-harm which people might be contemplating," she said.
wmr/bw (AFP, AP)
DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality journalism. Sign up here.
Italian authorities have given permission for a sick man and his brother to disembark from Sea-Watch 3. The boat is still carrying some 40 migrants and has been sitting in international waters for more than two weeks. (28.06.2019)
Italy's far-right interior minister has condemned the seizure of the ship, saying migrants on board should not have set foot in Italy. However, the condition of the refugees had swayed the authorities' opinion. (20.05.2019)
Dozens of cities, including Berlin and Rottenburg, have offered to take in migrants rescued in the Mediterranean. But German authorities have said resettling 53 migrants rescued by Sea-Watch would require EU support. (18.06.2019)
German rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 has come closer to the Italian island of Lampedusa, but has been refused permission to bring its passengers to shore. The European Commission has called for a "swift resolution." (27.06.2019)
Italy has allowed 10 rescued migrants on the Sea-Watch 3 to leave the vessel. Two pregnant women and two sick men are among those who have been given permission to disembark. (16.06.2019)