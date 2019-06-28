Italy says migrants on German rescue ship to be taken in by EU countries

Italy on Friday said that five European countries, including Germany, had agreed to take in dozens of migrants rescued by the Sea-Watch 3 charity ship, in what could be the end of a two-week standoff between the boat's captain and Italian authorities.

Italy has refused the German rescue ship port entry since it picked up 53 migrants who were floating on an inflatable raft off the Libyan coast on June 12.

Forbidden from entering an Italian port, the ship is now stranded in the Mediterranean off the Italian island of Lampedusa in the middle of a heat wave.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has implemented a "closed ports" policy as part of efforts to crack down on immigration.

EU nations step forward

Italy's Foreign Ministry said that Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal had agreed to host the estimated 40 migrants remaining on the ship.

Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero offered his "sincere thanks" to the five countries for their "positive response."

However, it was not immediately clear when or where the migrants would be allowed to disembark.

"We are waiting for precise guarantees on numbers, timelines and means," interior ministry sources told Agence France-Presse.

A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said earlier that Germany would take in some of the migrants if other EU member states did too.

'Incredibly tense'

Carola Rackete, the German captain of Sea-Watch 3, told journalists that the situation on the ship was "incredibly tense, getting worse and worse."

Earlier on Friday, two migrants were able to disembark for medical reasons, and several of the most vulnerable people had already been taken off the ship, but Salvini has said that no more are welcome in Italy.

On Wednesday, with the situation on the ship growing tense, Rackete decided she had no choice but to illegally enter Italian waters. Salvini responded by threatening to seize the ship and fine Rackete. Italian prosecutors also reportedly were exploring charges against Rackete of aiding illegal immigration.

Salvini also reportedly referred to Rackete as an "uppity captain...a heroine from the left, born white, rich and German."

Rackete has said that the migrants rescued by the Sea-Watch 3 are victims of trauma, and uncertainty over their fate is causing tensions to mount aboard the small vessel.

"The necessity to go into port is to prevent any harm or any self-harm which people might be contemplating," she said.

wmr/bw (AFP, AP)

