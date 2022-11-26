  1. Skip to content
Rescue members look at damaged cars in the southern Ischia island
The powerful landslides swept buses and other vehicles out to seaImage: ANSA/AFP
CatastropheItaly

Italy: Rescue work progresses after deadly Ischia landslide

26 minutes ago

Heavy rains triggered landslides on Ischia island off the coast of Naples. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and authorities have said children are included among the missing. One person was reported killed.

Italian authorities on Sunday are searching for at least 11 people who are feared buried under mud and debris after a deadly landslide Saturday on the Italian island of Ischia killed at least one person. 

Children are among those feared missing, with firefighters saying the mud was 20 feet (6 meters) deep in some places.

"Mud and water tend to fill every space,'' fire service spokesperson Luca Cari, told RAI state TV, adding that the search was "difficult." 

"Our biggest hope is that people identified as missing have found refuge with relatives and friends" and have not left information about their location, he said.

The mayor of the town of Lacco Ameno told Italian state television that rescue teams were continuing their search with "broken hearts" since children were missing.

Authorities in Naples prefecture were coordinating with local rescue efforts, with an official from the prefecture reporting that some 167 people had been taken to vacant hotel rooms. Many people been left homeless by the events.

Some 150 firefighters and another 220 police officials had been deployed on-site to assist with evacuation efforts as well.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melon has called for a meeting of ministers to declare a state of emergency on Ischia to unlock funds for relief efforts.

"The government expresses its closeness to the citizens, mayors and towns of the island of Ischia, and thanks the rescue workers searching for the victims," Meloni said in a statement.
 

A view of a collapsed bulding following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, November 26, 2022.
A deadly landslide swept away homes and cars on the Italian holiday island of IschiaImage: Ciro de Luca/REUTERS

Rains and landslide wreak havoc on holiday island

Heavy rains triggered the landslides on the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, with destructive waves of mud sliding down a hill in the small town of Casamicciola Terme and killing at least one person in the early hours of the morning.

The landslide engulfed at least one house and swept cars down to the sea, emergency services said. 

The Ischia fire service said that at least one house had been buried under the mud and that two people were rescued from a car swept into the sea. 

The prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, said Saturday that the body of a woman had been pulled from the mud.

Rescue crews continued their search Saturday for victims and survivors, using small bulldozers to sift through the thick mud. Two people were rescued from a car that was swept out to sea.

Additional emergency crews arrived by ferry later on Saturday, including teams of sniffer dogs. Officials on the island urged residents to stay at home, as many streets were impassable.

Rescue efforts amid the storm

The landslides were triggered by intense rains that were the heaviest the island of Ischia had seen in 20 years. Within six hours, the island received 126 milimeters (nearly five inches) of rain.

The heavy rains continued throughout Saturday, making rescue efforts difficult and delaying the arrival of rescue reinforcements. On Sunday, conditions began to improve. 

Mud and debris from a landslide covers a hillside on the Italian island of Ischia
Images from the island show houses swept away and the hillsides covered in debrisImage: Antonio Balasco/IMAGO

Conflicting figures

There had been initial confusion over the number of people missing and killed, with officials giving conflicting statements early Saturday.

Infrastructure Minister and deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini had told Italian media outlets Saturday morning that at least eight people were killed in the landslide. However, shortly thereafter, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told reporters that there were no confirmed deaths.

As rescue efforts continued later in the day, the one fatality was confirmed.

A family of three — mother, father and a newborn baby — who had been feared missing were later found and were safe.

Landslide hits Italian island of Ischia

rs,rm/ar,wmr (Reuters, AFP, dpa) 

Go to homepage