Italy releases Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship

After being impounded for five months, Italian authorities released the Ocean Viking migrant aid ship, the charity running the vessel said on Monday.

"On December 21, following a third inspection in five months by the Italian coast guard, the Ocean Viking was deemed compliant with the interpretation of ships' safety regulations by the Italian authorities," said SOS Mediterranee in a statement. "The detention of the ship was therefore lifted."

Authorities had impounded the Ocean Viking on July 22, demanding extensive upgrades because, in their view, it did not meet necessary safety standards. Earlier that month, the ship brought 180 migrantsrescued from sinking vessels to Porto Empedocle on the island of Sicily.

On-board improvements

Currently docked in the Sicilian port of Augusta, during its impoundment, the Ocean Viking bulked up on additional safety equipment, installing eight larger life rafts, many more life jackets and immersion suits, according to the NGO.

Setting off "soon," the ship will initially sail for Marseille, France, to restock and board rescue and medical teams. While there, crew members will undergo a 10-day quarantine period and get tested for COVID-19 prior to the launch of their new mission in the central Mediterranean in 2021.

The Ocean Viking rescue ship has been moored at Porto Empedocle's harbor, southern Italy, since July 2020

Charges of administrative harassment

Over the last few months, the Italian coast guard has blocked several rescue and charity vessels, deeming them non-compliant with maritime safety regulations.

The standard reaction from charities hit by such measures has been to denounce the actions as "administrative harassment" based on flimsy grounds, as SOS Mediterranee did when the Ocean Viking was blocked back in July.

"It has been beyond painful for us as seafarers to be prevented from rescuing on the basis that NGO ships were suddenly no longer considered safe enough by Italian authorities," said Frederic Penard, SOS Mediterranee Director of Operations.

