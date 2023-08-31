  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
CatastropheItaly

Italy: Train hits maintenance workers near Turin, 5 killed

August 31, 2023

The workers were repairing tracks overnight when they were hit by a train traveling at high speed, Italy's state railway says. A local mayor said the accident might have resulted from "a communication error."

https://p.dw.com/p/4VmRm
Workers near railway lines in Brandizzo following the accident
The deadly accident occurred near TurinImage: LaPresse via ZUMA Press/picture alliance

A train hit and killed five Italian railway workers overnight to Thursday while they were replacing some track on the Milan-Turin line, state railway network owner Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) has said.

The train was traveling at about 160 kph (100 mph), Italian news agency ANSA said, quoting police.  

What do we know about the accident?

The five workers were carrying out maintenance on tracks outside the station of Brandizzo on the outskirts of the northern city of Turin when they were hit by a train transporting wagons around midnight.

Two of their colleagues, including the foreman, managed to avoid the goods train and were unhurt, ANSA reported.

Firefighters arrive at the railway station with the train seen on the tracks
The bodies of the men, reported to be aged between 22 and 52 years old, were said to have been dragged for several metresImage: Tirno Romano/ANSA via ZUMA Press/picture alliance

The train driver was in shock but otherwise unharmed, according to the agency.

Paolo Bodoni, the mayor of Brandizzo, told the AGI news agency that the accident was "a huge tragedy."

"It cannot be excluded that there could have been a communication error," he said adding that an investigation was underway.

In a statement, RFI, which manages Italian railway infractructure, offered "its condolences and closeness" to the victims' families.

tj/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg

South Africa: Johannesburg building fire kills dozens

CatastropheAugust 31, 2023
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of men wearning military uniforms stand solemnly in a row as a spokesperson speaks into a microphone

Why ex-French colonies in Africa seem beset by coups

Why ex-French colonies in Africa seem beset by coups

PoliticsAugust 30, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A protester in Manipur yells and gestures

India: Manipur violence deepens distrust between communities

India: Manipur violence deepens distrust between communities

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Hubert Aiwanger speaks at a campaign event in the southern German state of Bavaria

Germany: Aiwanger accused of making 'repulsive' Jewish jokes

Germany: Aiwanger accused of making 'repulsive' Jewish jokes

PoliticsAugust 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the Kremlin in Moscow

How stable is Russia after the Wagner rebellion?

How stable is Russia after the Wagner rebellion?

PoliticsAugust 31, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The Nvidia logo

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

BusinessAugust 31, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage