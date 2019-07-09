 Italy probes ties between Salvini′s Lega party and Russia — reports | News | DW | 11.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Italy probes ties between Salvini's Lega party and Russia — reports

Prosecutors in Milan were looking into alleged payments from Russia to Matteo Salvini's Lega party, Italian media reported. Salvini has denied taking "a rouble" from Russia and threatened to sue those claiming otherwise.

File photo: Italy's Northern League leader Matteo Salvini speaks to the media near Red Square outside the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/I. Sekretarev)

Italian authorities opened an inquiry relating to populist Lega party and the reports that some of its senior members sought millions in illegal funding from Russia, multiple Italian news outlets reported on Thursday.

Several people have reportedly been questioned in the probe. According to the Italian media, including broadcaster Rai and the AGI news agency, prosecutors in Milan launched an inquiry after weekly L'Espresso first reported on the issue in February.

However, the story only grabbed worldwide attention on Wednesday with a report by Buzzfeed. The US news outlet published an article on what it said was a secret meeting between Lega members and three unidentified Russian men in Moscow, as well as a transcript of the alleged talks.

Read more:  Italy's Matteo Salvini shuts what was Europe's biggest migrant center

No money, no vodka

Buzzfeed says one of the men attending the October meeting was Gianluca Savoini, a close aide and former spokesman for Lega leader Matteo Salvini. The men allegedly discuss a Russian company selling oil to Italian energy giant Eni at a large discount and allowing the party to keep part of the difference.

The funds could reach up to $65 million (€57.6 million), according to Buzzfeed's calculations. However, the online news page emphasizes that it was "unclear whether the agreement negotiated at the Metropol hotel was ever executed, or if [Salvini's] Lega received any funding."

Read more:  Opinion: The fine art of defusing Italy's budget row

Salvini responded to the Buzzfeed story with anger, saying he has "never taken a rouble, a euro, a dollar, or a liter of vodka in financing from Russia."

He added that he would sue anyone who accused him of such acts.

"I have sued in the past, I will do it again today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," he said.

dj/msh (Reuters, AFP, Interfax)

Watch video 25:36

Italian MEP from far-right League ends DW interview abruptly

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Italy's Matteo Salvini shuts what was Europe's biggest migrant center

The Italian interior minister toured the Sicilian center with politicians and reporters, calling it a haven for drugs, prostitution and violence. Salvini has said he wants to deploy military ships to keep migrants away. (09.07.2019)  

Salvini wants Italy to be 'first' US ally in Europe

Italy's populist deputy leader was keen to highlight his "shared vision" with President Trump during a visit to Washington. Salvini met Vice President Pence during the unusally high-level trip for an interior minister. (18.06.2019)  

Juncker criticizes Italy's excessive deficit as EU penalties loom

The European Commission president has said Italy is moving in an "unsound direction" regarding public debt. Jean-Claude Juncker warned Rome to rethink, though Italy's leaders appear divided. (12.06.2019)  

Opinion: The fine art of defusing Italy's budget row

The European Commission has once again said that Italy's fiscal policies lack prudence and violate the bloc's budget rules. DW's Andreas Rostek looks at Brussels' attempts to bring Rome to its senses. (05.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration page  

Buzzfeed report

Buzzfeed report

Audios and videos on the topic

Italian MEP from far-right League ends DW interview abruptly  

Related content

Italien Sizilien Flüchtlingszentrum Mineo | Matteo Salvini, Innenminister

Italy's Matteo Salvini shuts what was Europe's biggest migrant center 09.07.2019

The Italian interior minister toured the Sicilian center with politicians and reporters, calling it a haven for drugs, prostitution and violence. Salvini has said he wants to deploy military ships to keep migrants away.

Wahlkampf Sardinien Matteo Salvini

Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies? 23.02.2019

Italy's right-wing populists are likely to win Sunday's regional elections in Sardinia. The poll is seen as a test run for a new coalition in Rome. Italy is moving to the right. Bernd Riegert reports from Sardinia.

Uruguay Gefängnis in Montevideo | Carcel Central de Montevideo

Uruguay recaptures Argentine who escaped with Mafia boss Rocco Morabito 26.06.2019

Leonardo Abel Sinopoli Azcoaga was one of four prisoners to escape the city-center prison in Uruguay while the security cameras were switched off. The Argentine was detained as he tried to cross the border into Brazil.

Advertisement