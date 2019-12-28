 Italy probes suspects for negligence over German deaths in avalanche | News | DW | 31.12.2019

News

Italy probes suspects for negligence over German deaths in avalanche

Public prosecutors have opened a case into possible negligence that led to the death of a German woman and two children. An avalanche killed all three in an area that had been authorized for ski runs.

Mountain landscape at sunset in Dolomites

Italian prosecutors on Tuesday announced that five people have been deemed potential suspects in the death of a German mother from Thuringia, her 7-year-old daughter and another 7-year-old German girl from North Rhine-Westphalia, reported Italy's ANSA news agency.

The German mother and two girls were buried under an avalanche over the weekend in the Italian Dolomites.

The mother and girl from North Rhine-Westphalia died on the mountain while the mother's daughter succumbed to injuries while en route to a treatment center in Trento.

Search and rescue teams scour the mountain for signs of survivors after a deadly avalanche struck the area

Search and rescue teams scoured the mountain for signs of survivors after a deadly avalanche struck the area

Prosecutors have questioned how the avalanche was able to reach an area authorized for ski runs. Authorities commissioned an avalanche expert to reconstruct the avalanche in a bid to gauge the potential for criminal culpability.

It is unclear whether the slope operator had misjudged the conditions for an avalanche or whether a skier had triggered the barrage of snow. The slope operator and a skier were among the potential suspects targeted by the investigation.

The warning level was 3 out of 5, which is considered "considerable" danger of avalanche.

Mountain range in snow at sunset in Dolomites

Over the past week, other hikers and skiers have died in and around the region due to avalanches

ls/aw (dpa, AFP)

