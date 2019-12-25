 Italy: Populist 5-Star leader Di Maio quits amid party discord | News | DW | 22.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Italy: Populist 5-Star leader Di Maio quits amid party discord

Di Maio's announcement comes after months of high-profile defections from the party and ahead of a looming possible electoral humiliation. However, the populist leader will stay on as Italy's foreign minister.

Luigi Di Maio

Luigi di Maio, Italy's minister of Foreign Affairs, shook an already delicate governing coalition on Wednesday when he announced he was stepping down as the leader of the Five Star Movement (M5S), but he was not resigning his position in the cabinet of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"Today is the end of an era," he told supporters at Rome's Temple of Hadrian, "let's refound ourselves."

The populist M5S has struggled to maintain an air of political legitimacy in recent months after agreeing to be in coalitions first with the far-right Lega (League) party and, since September, with the center-left Democratic Party (PD).

The M5S has also found it difficult to maintain its professed core value as an anti-establishment organization now that it has been in the uppermost echelons of power since June 2018. Some 31 lawmakers have defected away from the party in recent months.

Di Maio said he had worked hard on the "project" of leading the M5S into government, but now, "I can say that I have completed my task."

Crucial region vote looms

Di Maio, 33, worked various jobs before being elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2013. After a meteoric rise through the ranks of the party, M5S founder Beppe Grillo announced he was stepping aside as leader in favor of Di Maio.

Prime Minister Conte and M5S officials have denied claims that Di Maio's move will cause the governing coalition to collapse.

Italian political analysts have suggested that one of the reason's behind Di Maio's move could be elections this Sunday in the well-off region of Emilia-Romagna. Traditionally a staunch left-wing stronghold, polls indicate that the Lega could bring in historically high numbers for the right-wing in the region.

DW recommends

Italy: 'Sardine' movement against Salvini

Thousands of people have been gathering in Italy's northern cities in a sign of opposition to far-right leader Matteo Salvini. The quietly subversive 'Sardine' movement has been dubbed "Salvini's most dangerous enemy." (30.11.2019)  

Related content

Lorenzo Fioramonti - Minister für Unterricht, Universitäten und Forschung

Italian education minister resigns over lack of funding 25.12.2019

Lorenzo Fioramonti has been threatening to quit since just after the coalition government formed. He had called for billions to be spent to improve schools and universities, but that money was not forthcoming.

Italien Sardinen Bewegung

Italy: 'Sardine' movement against Salvini 30.11.2019

Thousands of people have been gathering in Italy's northern cities in a sign of opposition to far-right leader Matteo Salvini. The quietly subversive 'Sardine' movement has been dubbed "Salvini's most dangerous enemy."

Italien Wahlkampf 2018 | Fünf-Sterne-Bewegung in Rom

Italian populists approve new government 03.09.2019

The Five Star Movement has let a small group of party members vote online whether they back a proposed coalition deal with the center-left Democratic Party. They agreed by an overwhelming margin to support the plan.

Advertisement