Italy: Plane hits building under renovation near Milan, killing eight

A tourist plane that took off from Milan Linate airport crashed early Sunday afternoon, killing all eight on board, including a boy, according to Italian media reports.

The light aircraft was on its way to Olbia in Sardinia when it hit a building in San Donato Milanese, a small town less than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the airport where it took off. Rai state TV reports those on board were of French nationality.

The building caught fire and was left charred. It was reportedly under renovation with no one in it at the time.

Firefighters said several parked cars nearby also were set ablaze in the inferno.

Witnesses said the engine appeared to have caught fire and the plane dived, with no maneuvers reported.

Carlo Cardinali of the Milan fire brigade told the ANSA news agency, "The impact was devastating," adding, "So far we have only been able to find one body."

Local media reported that the National Agency for Flight Safety (ANSV) had opened an investigation into the incident.

