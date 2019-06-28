 Italy: New Genoa bridge to be built by April | News | DW | 14.08.2019

News

Italy: New Genoa bridge to be built by April

PM Giuseppe Conte pledged a new bridge symbolizing "rebirth" would be completed by April. Forty-three people died when the Morandi bridge collapsed last year.

Watch video 03:48

Genoa bridge collapse victims still hoping for compensation

Grieving relatives and dignitaries on Wednesday remembered the 43 lives lost when the Morandi bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa collapsed one year ago.

A solemn mass and ceremony were held in a warehouse near the place where a large section of the 1.2-km (1,100-yard) motorway viaduct collapsed, sending vehicles onto railway tracks below.

The president, prime minister and other political leaders were in attendance, putting aside their political bickering back in Rome to support relatives of the victims.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte vowed to complete a new bridge in Genoa by April, despite worries that Italy's political crisis sparked by far-right leader Matteo Salvini could slow down construction.

Construction is being carried out "seven days out of seven ... and, according to forecasts, the new bridge will be accessible by April 2020," Conte said.

"We feel that the new bridge will represent a symbol of rebirth," Conte said.

Genoese architect Renzo Piano told the newspaper La Repubblica that he plans to build a luminous white bridge that will represent "three ships that rise to the sky and unite to form a single structure more than a kilometer long."

  • The remnants of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa (Reuters/S. Rellandini)

    Work begins demolishing collapsed Genoa bridge

    Demolition begins

    Experts have begun dismantling the remains of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, six months after its collapse. A 40-meter section of the motorway flyover was due to be cut, lowered and destroyed – an important step with "high symbolic value" for the town, according to Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci.

  • Bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy (Reuters/Str)

    Work begins demolishing collapsed Genoa bridge

    Cars plunged into void

    The 80-meter section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed on August 14 amid torrential downpours and violent storms. At least 35 cars and heavy vehicles are believed to have been on the section when it caved in, causing them to plunge some 45 meters.

  • Rescue workers look for survivors following Genoa bridge collapse (Getty Images/AFP/V. Hache)

    Work begins demolishing collapsed Genoa bridge

    Rescuers toiled through the night

    Rescue workers scoured the wreckage through the night in hopes of finding more survivors. Alongside firefighters and emergency services, some 1,000 locals volunteered to help with the rescue efforts.

  • Construction workers in cranes dismantle the remnants of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa (Reuters/M. Pinca)

    Work begins demolishing collapsed Genoa bridge

    900-ton concrete slab

    Thousands of tonnes of steel, concrete and asphalt have already been removed to prepare for the demolition, but the eight-hour operation on Friday will see a 900-ton slab cut and destroyed. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninello have traveled to Genoa to oversee the beginning of the operation.

  • Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci holds up an artist rendition of the Renzo Piano bridge design (Getty Images/AFP/A. Leoni)

    Work begins demolishing collapsed Genoa bridge

    Renzo Piano replacement

    Italy's most famous living architect Renzo Piano, a Genoa native widely known for the Pompidou Center in Paris, has designed the replacement bridge. It will feature 43 streetlamps in memory of the 43 killed in the collapse. At €202 million ($229 million), the bridge will be one of the most expensive in Europe. It is scheduled to open to traffic by April 2020.

  • Rescue workers look for survivors following Genoa bridge collapse (Reuters/S. Rellandini)

    Work begins demolishing collapsed Genoa bridge

    'Immense tragedy'

    The bridge collapse killed 43 people and injured dozens more. Italy's transport minister Danilo Toninelli described the incident as an "immense tragedy." International leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron, paid tribute to the victims.

  • Rescue workers in Genoa retrieve a body following the collapse of the Morandi Bridge (Reuters/Str)

    Work begins demolishing collapsed Genoa bridge

    Children among those killed

    The morning after the collapse, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that three children – aged 8, 12 and 13 — were among those killed.

  • Map of Genoa, Italy

    Work begins demolishing collapsed Genoa bridge

    Italy's busy motorway viaduct

    The bridge over the northwestern port city was one of Italy's main viaducts, connecting the A10 motorway towards France and the A7 up to Milan. The incident also took place on the eve of Ferragosto, a major Italian holiday, meaning there was likely more traffic than usual.

  • Italy PM Giuseppe Conte visits the scene of the Morandi Bridge collapse in Genoa (Reuters/M. Pinca)

    Work begins demolishing collapsed Genoa bridge

    Tragedy sparks political fallout

    Italy's Giuseppe Conte interrupted his holiday to visit the scene of the collapse. While Conte reserved his words to praise the rescue workers, his ministers started pointing fingers. Transport Minister Toninelli said the company managing Italy's highways would have its contract revoked. However, his 5Star Movement party has been criticized for downplaying the need for infrastructure investments.

  • Rescue operations in Genoa continue into Wednesday following bridge collapse (Reuters/S. Rellandini)

    Work begins demolishing collapsed Genoa bridge

    Cause of collapse still unknown

    While the precise reason behind the disaster is still unknown, investigators believe it could have been caused by lightning, an engineering failure or corrosion. Prosecutors have place 20 people under investigation, as well as the privately-owned highway operator Autostrade per l'Italia. The bridge had been in use for around 50 years, close to the recommended limit.


A year later, the cause of 51-year-old structure's collapse has not been determined.

Prosecutors are investigating company officials from Atlantia for poor maintenance and possible design flaws. The infrastructure group denies any wrongdoing.

Atlantia executives planned to attend Wednesday's ceremony but were asked to leave by the victims' relatives. 

cw/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Italy opens probe into operator of collapsed Genoa bridge

Italy has launched an investigation into the operator of the Morandi Bridge in hope of finding out why it collapsed. A €20 million project to improve the bridge's safety had recently been approved. (17.08.2018)  

Genoa bridge collapse search operation ends, death toll rises

The bodies of a family of three, an Italian-Jamaican couple and their daughter, were found in their badly crushed car. The Morandi Bridge collapsed on Tuesday, killing 43 people. (19.08.2018)  

Italy blows up remains of collapsed Genoa bridge

The two remaining towers from the Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 people in August 2018 have been demolished. The Italian government said a new bridge would be ready in April 2020. (28.06.2019)  

Work begins demolishing collapsed Genoa bridge

The Italian port city of Genoa has begun demolishing the Morandi Bridge after its collapse last August, which killed 43 people and injured dozens more. DW takes a look at the disaster and its aftermath. (08.02.2019)  

Italien Genua Sprengung der Brücken-Reste

Italy blows up remains of collapsed Genoa bridge 28.06.2019

The two remaining towers from the Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 people in August 2018 have been demolished. The Italian government said a new bridge would be ready in April 2020.

